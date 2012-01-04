500 oz gold stolen from Austral Gold’s Guanaco refinery, Chile

Share this article

Austral Gold Ltd. [AGLD-TSXV; AGD-ASX] reported that early August 12 moring, a group of armed robbers assaulted the Guanaco-Amancaya mine complex and stole gold precipitate material equivalent to approximately 500 ounces of gold from the company’s Guanaco refinery, in Taltal, Antofagasta region, Chile.

The company advised that no one was seriously injured in the incident, which is being investigated by Chilean authorities. In addition, although the company believes it has strong security, the company will undergo a thorough review to determine how it can further strengthen security at its Guanaco-Amancaya mine complex.

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash-generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo mine in Argentina, and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the United States and Argentina organically through a Tier 1 or 2 exploration strategy and through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Austral Gold owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide mine in Nevada, the United States, and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold, which holds the Mercur project in Utah.

In addition, Austral Gold owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene belt in Chile (including those acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp.), a non-controlling interest in Pampa Metals, and a 100% interest in the Pinguino project and a 51% interest in the Sierra Blanca project, both in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

