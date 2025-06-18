New Age Metals signs agreement to option Antimony Ridge Property, Newfoundland   

Share this article

New Age Metals Inc. [TSX.V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J] has signed an option agreement dated June 18, 2025 with Ross Collier, a local prospector, whereby NAM was granted the exclusive right to acquire up to 100% interest in mineral license 035215M consisting of 20 claims totalling 500 hectares and known as the Antimony Ridge Property. The property is located approximately 120 km south-southwest of Gander, Newfoundland, six km north of the community of Milltown, and immediately east adjacent to NAM’s 100%-owned Citadel Property, in the St. Alban’s region of south-central Newfoundland.

Highlights of the Antimony Ridge Property: 10% semi-massive stibnite in historical sampling of quartz vein at the Antimony Ridge Showing and coincident antimony (Sb) soil geochemistry anomaly and an 1,100 metres long, 50 metres wide float train consisting of angular, semi-massive stibnite-quartz boulders; up to 37.8% Sb in more recent outcrop samples taken by Collier 2 from Antimony Ridge; up to 63.5% Sb in recent float samples taken by Collier 2 in from the southern part of the property; up to 16.5 g/t Au in historical samples from the Golden Grit Showing 3; and >100 gold grains in some till samples from the property.

Some of the above results have been taken directly from Mineral Occurrence Database System (MODS) Report descriptions and assessment reports (GeoFiles) filed with the Newfoundland & Labrador government.

Harry Barr, NAM Chairman and CEO stated, “We are very pleased to work with Mr. Collier and to add the Antimony Ridge Property to NAM’s Sb-Au property portfolio. The historical compilation by NAM together with the recent grassroots work by Mr. Collier and field recon work by Axiom have identified attractive Sb and Au target areas in an emerging mineral belt. Historical exploration focused on gold, not antimony and none of the showings have ever been drilled. We very much look forward to working with Mr. Collier to explore and advance the property and to sharing updates with our shareholders as the program progresses.”

To exercise the Option, NAM agreed to make a series of cash payments and share issuances to Collier and fund exploration expenditures on the property. From the effective date of June 18, 2025 to year 3 therefrom, the total payments, share issuance and work expenditures of $60,000 cash, issue 160,000 shares and $110,000 on exploration.

NAM shall be deemed to have acquired 100% undivided interest in the property (subject to an NSR royalty) on completion of all the payments and expenditures shown above. Collier shall retain a 2% NSR royalty on all mineral production from the property. The company shall have the exclusive right to purchase one percent (1%) of the NSR Royalty for $750,000 at any time prior to commercial production.

The transaction and any securities issued in connection with the Agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Antimony Ridge Project lies in the Dunnage Tectonic Zone and is underlain by Ordovician schistose sedimentary rocks of the St. Joseph’s Cove Formation with quartz veins, veinlets and stockworks.

Three documented MODS mineral showings occur on the property: Antimony Ridge Showing; Golden Grit Showing; and Southeast Brook Silver Showing. Most of the work (trenching and sampling) has focused on the Golden Grit Showing. However, none of these three showings have ever been drilled. Furthermore, an Sb mineralized boulder trains has been outlined. Exploration planning is underway to locate the bedrock source.

NAM’s properties in Newfoundland cover approximately 19,800 hectares in 11 non-contiguous properties. Six of these properties are in the St. Alban’s area, along Canstar’s Swanger and Little River mineralized trends. The remaining five properties are strategically located along the same geological trend as the past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and in proximity to New Found Gold’s Queensway South Gold Project.

New Age Metals has three divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Element division, and a Gold-Antimony Division.

New Age Metals Inc. is supporting a successful $180K Mitacs research grant, awarded in 2023, through its $90K contribution (already accounted for and paid under the Mineral Resources joint venture). This academic partnership with the University of New Brunswick and the University of British Columbia is focused on understanding the origin and controls of lithium pegmatite mineralization in the Cat Lake–Winnipeg River field.

The company is seeking an option/joint venture partner for its River Valley Palladium Project and its road-accessible Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Property in Alaska.

