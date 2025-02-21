Abcourt Mines drills 171.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metre in the Upper Levels of Sleeping Giant Mine, Quebec

Share this article

Abcourt Mines Inc. [TSXV: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF] reported main drilling results completed in October and November 2024 at its Sleeping iant Mine, Quebec.

As part of the mineral resource update and to support the engineering work in the preparation of an economic prefeasibility study, Abcourt completed 62 holes in 2024, between levels 235 and 295, for a total of 5,977 metres of drilling.

Of these holes, 20 were drilled from level 295 and target zones 04 and 05 for a total of 1,757 metres of drilling. Abcourt presents the main results of these 20 holes.

The highlights of the assay results, included in this press release, are as follows: 171.53 g/t gold over 0.5 metre in hole 29-287; 126.55 g/t gold over 0.8 metre in hole 29-284.

Mohamed Haithem Bennia, Superintendent Geology at the Sleeping Giant mine, commented: “The underground drilling carried out at Sleeping Giant since December 2023 has increased our mineral resources and better defined them. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that we will continue drilling and resource update work. We will also continue to support engineering in the preparation of a prefeasibility study. The results of this drilling campaign reinforce our conviction of the great potential of our Giant and that we are taking the right steps to awaken it.”

Drilling data shows that the drill holes intercepted several interesting, mineralized intervals that appear to outline several subparallel veins. Results of the holes drilled from the South bay are more interesting than those drilled from the North bay. This vein arrangement is confirmed by the mapping work in the drifts developed in these areas.

These veins appear to be the lower extension of the 23-S04-5-E327 and 23-05-E328 stopes optimized by Deswik in the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment. 3D modeling will give us more d tail on the continuity and extension of these veins.

Next Steps for zones 04 and 05: Interpretation and update of the 3D modeling of the mineralized veins for zones 04 and 05; reassess and update the mineral resources of these zones; and support the engineering team to optimize the design of the stopes.

In the upper levels of the mine: Continue the rehabilitation work of the galleries to prepare the drilling bays; continue the drilling, modeling and updating of resources.

In the lower levels of the mine: Continue the phase 1 of drilling of the 785N zone as well as the lower East zone of the mine; Reassess the potential of the upper part of the 785N zone (phase 2).

