Abrasilver drills 2,383 g/t AgEq over 26 metres at Diablillos, Argentina

Abrasilver Resource Corp. [ABRA-TSXV; ABBRF-OTCQX] reported assay results from its latest diamond drill holes from the phase 2 program on the wholly owned Diablillos property in Salta province, Argentina.

Diamond drill hole DDH 22-015 contains the highest-grade silver intercept recorded on the Project to date. Key takeaways from the latest intercept include hole DDH 22-015 that was drilled to test the southwestern extension of the high-grade Tesoro Zone. The highest-grade intersection consisted of 26 metres at 2,383 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) (34.0 g/t AuEq – comprised of 2,358 g/t silver and 0.36 g/t gold), including 4 metres at 9,536 g/t AgEq (136.2 g/t AuEq – comprised of 9,488 g/t silver and 0.69 g/t gold).

This drill hole further extends the high-grade Tesoro zone by an additional 25 metres towards the west , thereby extending the dimensions of this zone to over 500 metres in length by approximately 100 metres width.

John Miniotis, president and CEO, commented: “Without a doubt, assay results from our phase 2 drill campaign continue to exceed all expectations. This exceptional high-grade drill result meaningfully extends the Tesoro zone and adds to a series of outstanding drill intersections recently announced, which are expected to have a positive impact on the forthcoming Mineral Resource Estimate update and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Diablillos project.”

The latest assay results will form part of the inputs to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be announced later this year.

Dave O’Connor, chief geologist, commented: “We are very excited that drill hole DDH 22-015 returned the highest-grade silver intercept ever recorded at Diablillos, an impressive result with over 125,000 metres drilled on the Project to date. This result confirms that the high-grade Tesoro zone is open and can be expanded, which should provide a significant boost to the overall economics of the Project. Looking ahead, we continue to await further drill results from our phase 2 program, including important step-out drill holes in the new emerging southwest zone.”

Abrasilver is rapidly advancing its Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which has a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of over 90 million ounces of silver and 1.0 million ounces of gold. The updated PEA study completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Diablillos has the potential to be a highly-economic project.

