AbraSilver moves to advance feasibility study at Argentina gold-silver projectS

Share this article

AbraSilver Resources Corp. [ABRA-TSXV, ABBRF-OTC] said it has appointed a project director to oversee the completion of a definitive feasibility study at its Diablillos project in Argentina. The study is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2026, following the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (expected in the fourth quarter of 2025), and qualification of the Diablillos project under Argentina’s RIGI law. The Diablillos project is expected to advance to a construction decision in the second half of 2026.

On Monday, AbraSilver said it has strengthened its technical team with the engagement of Caro & Navarro Limitada. The principal of Caro & Navarro is Boris Caro, who will serve as Project Director, effective full-time from April 1, 2025.

Caro is a mining engineer with extensive experience in hard rock mining projects in the high Andean region. Most recently, he successfully completed definitive feasibility studies for lithium projects in northern Argentina for Rio Tinto and Galan Lithium.

AbraSilver is a silver gold and copper exploration company with projects in Argentina and Chile. Its shares were recently listed for trading on the TSX. AbraSilver’s primary focus is on exploring and advancing the Diablillos project, a high-sulphidation, epithermal silver-gold deposit located in Salta Province, Argentina

On Wednesday, the shares edged up 0.65% or $0.02 to $3.07 and trade in a 52-week range of $3.58 and $1.32.

The company recently raised $30 million from a bought deal public offering of 11.7 million shares priced at $2.55 per share. The company also said it intended to complete a private placement of up to 11.2 million common shares in connection with the exercise of participation rights held by an affiliate of Central Puerta SA and Kinross Gold Corp. (K-TSX, KGC-NYSE) at the issue price, generating gross proceeds of up to $28.5 million.

Last year, the company announced a substantial increase in the mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Diablillos property.

The new mineral resource estimate consisted of updated estimates for the Oculto deposit, plus estimates for the JAC, Fantasma and Laderas deposits, all of which are located to the west/southwest of Oculto. All four deposits are located on the Diablillos property.

The latest estimate included a 36% increase in the contained silver in measured and indicated mineral resources to 148 million ounces (up from 109 million ounces in an earlier estimate. The increase is primarily attributed to the JAC deposit.

Other highlights included a 32% increase in the average silver grades in measured and indicated resources to 87 g/t silver, up from 66 g/t. This is due to higher silver grades in the JAC deposit and higher equivalent cut-off grades at Oculto.

The 80 square kilometre Diablillos property is located in the Argentina Puna region – the southern extension of the Altiplano of southern Peru, Bolivia and northern Chile. The project was acquired from SSR Mining in 2016.

Share this article