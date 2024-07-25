AC/DC Battery Metals acquires large land position, British Columbia

Share this article

AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-ACDC] has entered into purchase and sale agreement dated July 25, 2024 for the amount of $248,172.15 to acquire 100% interests in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in north-central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services.

The copper property consist of 17 claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances.

“We’re excited to acquire approximately 275 km2 of tenures in such a favourable mining region within BC,” commented the Tim Fernback, President and CEO. “This area of the province has already generated several promising projects, and our land package is strategically situated to exploit the high copper-gold values of the region. NorthWest Copper Corp. [TSXV-NWST] on the nearby Kwanika project intercepted 400 metres of 1.01% copper equivalent.”

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Copper property was at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940’s to the present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up.

However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a downturn no further work was recorded

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (a property developed by Lorraine Copper that was sold to Sun Metals Corp. which eventually merged with Serengeti Resources to become NorthWest Copper Corp.) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (a Serengeti/POSCO Daewoo property also became a NorthWest Copper Corp. property upon the merger with Serengeti Resources) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (originally discovered by Lorraine Copper and now a NorthWest Copper property), an alkalic copper-gold porphyry.

The tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold Inc. [TSX-CG; NYSE-CGAU] and its operating Mt Milligan mine, which is reported to 1.8 million ounces of gold and 742 million pounds of copper.

Nickel Project, BC: The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 km northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Project.

