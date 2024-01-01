Adamera Minerals completes three drill holes at Flag Hill South, Washington State

Share this article

Adamera Minerals Corp. [TSXV: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF] reported that 2024 drilling on the Flag Hill South project in Washington State is now complete. Core samples for two holes have been submitted to the laboratory while samples from a third hole are to be submitted in the coming days. Initial results are expected in January. Drilling is expected to resume in February/March.

“Despite challenging weather conditions during the campaign, we accomplished what we set out to do. Quartz veins and stockwork veining has been intersected in all three drill holes. This provides vein intersection points to model follow up drilling. We look forward to receiving gold assays and continuing the Flag Hill South program when conditions permit,” said Mark Kolebaba, president and CEO of Adamera Minerals.

Adamera Minerals is exploring for high-grade epithermal gold deposits near Republic, Washington. This area reportedly produced eight million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 grams per tonne. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

