Adamera Minerals drills 3 g/t gold over 2 metres at Flag Hill South, Washington State

Share this article

Adamera Minerals Corp. [TSXV: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF] reported results from its first three drill holes at the Flag Hill South property in Washington State, USA. The results indicate a marked increase in gold-silver grades and vein width with depth supporting the company’s interpretation that the property holds viable potential for a high-grade epithermal system, similar to the nearby Knob Hill gold mine.

Drill results include FHS24-01: 1.1 metres of 0.3 g/t gold and 1.0 g/t silver – elevation 918.5 m; FHS24-02: 2.0 metres of 3.0 g/t gold and 10.8 g/t silver – elevation 877 metres; FHS24-03: 2.2 metres of 1.8 g/t gold and 71.2 g/t silver — elevation 904 metres. Elevation in metres refers to the intersection point of the eastern margin of the vein.

This clear trend of increasing grades and vein thickness as drilling progresses is comparable with the nearby historic Knob Hill and Golden Promise mines, which together have produced over four million ounces of gold and 15 million ounces of silver. The Knob Hill deposit was mined to a depth of 365 metres.

“We are excited by the early results from our Flag Hill South property. An increase in grade with depth and the appearance of microbanding, typical of low-sulphidation epithermal systems, is what we wanted to see,” said Mark Kolebaba, CEO.

“This drilling has provided vital geochemical and geological evidence that allows us to compare the property with the high-grade Knob Hill and Golden Promise deposits, approximately two km away. The higher silver, selenium and tellurium values with gold is significant, and gives us clear exploration direction and confidence in the potential of the property.”

The Flag Hill South property is located approximately 2 km from the Knob Hill and Golden Promise mines, and 14 km from the Kinross Kettle River mill. The historic Knob Hill and Golden Promise mines are low-sulphidation epithermal deposits reportedly containing an average grade of 23 g/t gold. In outcrop and drill core the Flag Hill South veins exhibit textural and geochemical features that suggest the veins are relatively high level in the system above the boiling zone that is capable of producing the bonanza grades of the nearby producers.

Key findings from the 2024 drilling program include increased grade and vein width at depth. The second and third drill holes showcase the potential for higher-grade mineralization as depth increases. The vein was intersected in drill holes 2 and 3, at 80 and 70 vertical metres, respectively, approximately twice as deep as the vein intersection in the first hole which was at 38 vertical metres. The vein intersections in hole 2 and 3 are essentially twice as thick and contain more than double the gold grade as the vein intersected in hole 1.

Geochemical pathfinders: The vein intercepted in the third hole collared 111.25 metres south of the first two holes reports higher selenium and tellurium values. Up to 40 parts per million selenium and 100 ppm tellurium coincide with significantly higher silver (up to 125 g/t). The increased presence of these and the depletion of sulphur align with the geochemistry of Knob Hill.

Multiple veins: There are numerous other veins on the property that remain untested. Deeper drilling will intersect these veins. Generally speaking, in a given epithermal system, all the veins will have a boiling zone at approximately the same elevation. Thus, testing the additional veins is now warranted.

Future plans: The Flag Hill South drilling will focus on drilling deeper to test the continuity and grade of the veins at depth. The next planned drill hole will be collared significantly east of the current drill pads and drilled westward toward the vein. At least five or more other veins are expected to be intersected as the drill advances to the main target at an estimated depth of 180 m below surface. In addition, the company will use detailed ground magnetics to map the numerous and complex veining structures evident on the property.

Share this article