Adamera Minerals expands exploration at South Hedley Project, British Columbia

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Adamera Minerals Corp. [TSXV: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF] has expanded its exploration program at the South Hedley Project, southwestern British Columbia, specifically on the Glix gold skarn target. Glix is located approximately 20 km from the past-producing Nickel Plate and Hedley Mascot gold skarn mines, which together produced more than two million ounces of gold.

The work is being carried out concurrently with exploration on the Max copper-gold porphyry target, approximately 12 km from Glix within the same claim block.

In 2026, geophysical surveying and soil sampling were expanded around the Glix target area. The work is designed to map buried conductive zones, structural controls and possible skarn mineralization ahead of drill targeting.

“Soil sampling in 2025 returned multielement skarn signatures, with numerous samples grading between 100 and 4,280 ppb gold (dU) and anomalous arsenic, zinc and copper,” said Mark Kolebaba, president and CEO of Adamera. “While we advance the Max copper-gold porphyry target, we are expanding the Glix exploration program. The work includes additional ground magnetics, VLF-EM and soil sampling. The objective is to map conductive and magnetic signatures associated with sulphide-bearing skarns in the area to help guide the selection of drill locations.”

Glix target: Adamera”s work at Glix in 2025 identified a gold-arsenic-zinc-copper soil anomaly with gold values of up to 4,280 parts per billion (ppb) (dU). The sampling was on a tightly spaced grid. Geophysical surveying identified an extensive magnetic low and well-defined VLF-EM (very-low-frequency electromagnetic) conductors. The main soil anomaly is coincident with a VLF-EM conductor, suggesting a shallow source.

The VLF-EM conductors are interpreted as possible sulphide accumulations or conductive structures. The broad magnetic low is interpreted as magnetite-destructive skarn alteration.

2026 program:

Ground magnetics: Additional detailed magnetic surveying to date brings the total magnetic coverage at Glix to 85 line-km. The survey is expected to map lithological contacts, possible intrusive margins and magnetic lows related to skarn alteration, and to identify possible skarn mineralization.

VLF-EM: Additional VLF-EM surveying brings total VLF-EM coverage to 17 line-km. The survey is designed to trace conductors along strike and to detect other shallow conductive structures, shear zones and possible sulphide accumulations.

Soil geochemistry: 119 step-out soil samples were collected to trace open gold-in-soil trends and define target boundaries. Results are pending.

Next steps – Integrated interpretation: Magnetic and VLF-EM data, including inversion models, will be integrated with the soil results once received.

Survey expansion: The current data are being reviewed, and magnetic, VLF-EM and soil coverage will be expanded as required.

Induced polarization (IP) test survey: A focused IP survey across priority coincident magnetic, electromagnetic and geochemical anomalies will be conducted to evaluate chargeability and resistivity at depth prior to drilling.

Permitting: The company continues to advance the drill permit applications for the Glix and Max targets, which were submitted in February, 2026.

The South Hedley Project covers approximately 25,000 hectares between Princeton and Hedley in British Columbia. The property lies between the Hedley gold skarn district to the east and the Copper Mountain copper-gold porphyry mine to the west. The company is advancing a target of each type: the Glix gold skarn target and the Max copper-gold porphyry target.

Historical production figures for the Nickel Plate and Hedley Mascot mines are from the B.C. Minfile database, have not been verified by the qualified person and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Glix.

Gold values in 2025 soil samples were determined in-house, mainly by the detectORE method. A smaller number of samples were analyzed by fire assay at Activation Laboratories Ltd. The 4,280 ppb (dU) gold value was determined by detectORE. The detectORE method is a leach-extraction method that reports gold values in detectORE units (dU), a calculated ppb value, and its results may not be directly comparable with fire assay results.

Arsenic, zinc and copper values were determined by the company using a portable XRF, which is semi-quantitative and intended for exploration screening. Soil geochemical results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization in bedrock. The geophysical anomalies described are interpretive and have not been tested by drilling.

Adamera Minerals is targeting critical metals in the United States and copper-gold in Southern British Columbia. In Washington, the company is advancing a strategic tungsten portfolio to build a secure, uninterrupted domestic supply for U.S. markets. In Canada, Adamera is actively exploring the South Hedley copper-gold project while maintaining several drill-ready gold projects in its portfolio.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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