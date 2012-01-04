Adventus Mining drills 2.35% zinc over 21 metres at Rathkeale, Ireland

Share this article

Adventus Mining Corp. [ADZN-TSXV; ADVZF-OTCQX] reported results from its maiden drill hole that is part of a 5,000-metre scout drilling program on the Rathkeale block in County Limerick of the Republic of Ireland. The program is designed to target the prospective base of Waulsortian equivalent limestone (WRF) for zinc-lead mineralization in specific areas with limited historical drilling in a favourable structural-stratigraphic setting for Irish-type zinc-lead deposits.

Drilling is being completed under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited [SHTLF-OTC; SOUHY-ASX, LSE, Jo’burg], which has a right to acquire a 70% interest in the Kingscourt, Rathkeale and Fermoy blocks that are 100%-owned by Adventus Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Adventus Zinc Ireland Limited (AZIL). In order to maintain its right, South32 is required to fund EUR 3,500,000 in exploration on the three blocks over four years with AZIL acting as operator during the earn-in period.

The first drill hole into this new target intersected numerous zones of zinc, lead and silver mineralization within a wide 209-metre section, from 830 to 1,039 metres, across the contact between Waulsortian equivalent limestones and a mafic igneous-related breccia.

Intersected 5.14 metres of 5.02% zinc, 0.49% lead and 8.05 g/t silver (from 840.86 metres downhole depth), including 0.32 metres of 18.5% Zn, 3.45% Pb and 26.6g/t Ag from 840.86 metres; intersected 1.00 metres of 15.5 % Zn and 17.6g/t Ag from 971.46 metres; intersected 21.00 metres of 2.35% Zn, 0.18% Pb and 3.46 g/t Ag from 988.00 metres, including 1.00 metres of 6.63% Zn and 5.92 g/t Ag from 997.00 metres; and intersected 1.00 metres of 6.23 % Zn 8.41 g/t Ag from 1,038.00 metres.

A down-hole geophysical survey of drill hole 21-3368-01 was completed to calibrate Adventus Mining’s seismic data, ground magnetic and MT data, as well as the Irish Government’s 2019 Tellus Block A5 airborne magnetics and electromagnetic (EM) data of southwest Ireland. The integration and compilation of the geophysical data is still ongoing, and Adventus Mining expects that the interpretation will aid to refine targeting in future work programs when completed.

Adventus Mining has proactively continued with target generation while updating their modelling to include all the new exploration data collected from the Rathkeale Block, which include large datasets developed for surficial geochemistry (including soil and lithogeochemical samples), historical drilling, historical geophysical studies (gravity, magnetics, EM), and geological mapping. Each target that was developed required rock exposures to be checked and mapped; however, high-priority areas had a combination of geochemical and geophysical techniques applied (ionic leach soils, SGH, ground MT) to further enhance target refinement for drilling.

Adventus Mining and South32 plan to continue with drilling the remaining scout drill hole targets on the Rathkeale Block. Prior to any follow-up drilling at Killeen a program of detailed mapping and geological/structural reinterpretation study covering a 5km by 2km area centred on the collar position of DDH 21-3368-01 will be undertaken. The purpose of this work will be to delineate the position of the GB and orthogonal faults which are considered important in the control of both mineralization fluid flow, subsequent mafic intrusion emplacement and host rock deposition.

Key targeting information derived from the completion of the current drill hole on the Killeen target will be incorporated into the Rathkeale TGI in order to assess future drill planning. The technical team is also continuing to work on the remaining Rathkeale Block targets.

A total of three scout drill holes (Killeen, Fanningstown and Cappagh) totalling 2,511 metres have been successfully completed per design on the Rathkeale block. A fourth scout drill hole at Hollywood House is in progress for an additional 588 metres that has a target depth of 850 metres. The final results from these scout drill holes will be released once analytical data has been received from the laboratory and it has passed Adventus Mining’s rigourous quality control and quality assurance process.





