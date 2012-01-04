Aftermath Silver drills 1.20% copper 72 metres at Berenguela, Peru

Share this article

Aftermath Silver Ltd. [AAG-TSXV; AAGFF-OTCQX] reported the final assay results from the 2021-22 diamond drill program at the Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project located in the Department of Puno in southern Peru.

Sixty-three holes were completed during the program for a total of 6,168 metres of core drilling. Aftermath’s technical team is incorporating the drill results into a revised geological interpretation of the Berenguela mineralization which will be used to complete a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate later in 2022. Historical mapping and resource modelling shows that the mineralization extends 1,300 metres along strike (including a 100 metres length zone with historic open-pit mining but no drilling) with a width of 200 to 400 metres.

Results are included in the table below for the final 12 holes, 8 of which are twins of historic RC holes. Some twin holes targeted moderate or variable grade mineralization – including higher-grade copper areas – for planned metallurgical testwork. Highlights include 72.0 metres at 1.20% copper and 65 g/t silver in hole AFD-060 from 19.20 metres downhole; 22.3 metres at 247 g/t silver and 0.56% copper in hole AFD-063 from 57.65 metres downhole, including 7.0 metres at 593 g/t silver and 1.26% copper.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO, commented: “This news release completes our reporting of our 2021/2022 drill program. We believe the results have added to our confidence in our mineralization model and substantially advanced the technical knowledge of the polymetallic mineralization at Berenguela.

“The drill campaign delivered excellent results which will be incorporated into a new resource estimate which is underway. Holes drilled on the south-eastern extent of the known mineralization returned significant copper and manganese intersections confirming the polymetallic, zoned nature of the Berenguela mineralization. The RC twinning program twinned a selection of RC holes from 2004/05 and 2017 and returned results that compare favourably with historic values. We have also acquired samples for metallurgical testwork from across various mineralized domains.

“I’m looking forward to reporting on the resource estimate once the geological modelling and statistical work are complete, later this Fall.”

Seven of the current 12 holes intersected Ag-Cu mineralization from surface and 4 holes at less than 10 metres from surface.

The first phase of Aftermath’s drill program at Berenguela was completed in May 2022 with 63 diamond core holes for a total of 6,168 metres of drilling. All drill results have now been received.

At the Berenguela Silver-Copper project, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM-NASDAQ; SSR-ASX]. The Company is currently drilling at Berenguela and planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Aftermath Silver recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources Corp. [MND-TSX; MNDJF-OTCQB; R7X-FSE]. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released December 15, 2020. The company is currently permitting road access in anticipation of an upcoming drill program.

