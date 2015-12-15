Alaska Silver lists shares on OTCQX

Share this article

Alaska Silver Corp. [TSXV: WAM; OTCQX: WAMFF] has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Alaska Silver upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market. Alaska Silver begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol WAMFF.

“We are thrilled to announce that Alaska Silver Corp. has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, a significant milestone for our company as we continue to unlock the potential of North America’s next major silver and critical minerals district. This upgrade will provide increased trading liquidity and facilitate an easier way for U.S. investors to buy and sell Alaska Silver shares. We look forward to welcoming new U.S. investors into our company with new avenues for connecting, communicating and growing our company,” said Kit Marrs, CEO of Alaska Silver.

Alaska Silver is one of the pioneers of North America’s next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek project, a prolific eight-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between (the IC project).

The claims of the IC project cover a 100%-owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 km from the region’s marine highway, the Yukon River.

