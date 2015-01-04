Aldebaran Resources drills 0.54% CuEq over 649.40 metres at Altar, Argentina

Share this article

Aldebaran Resources Inc. [TSXV-ALDE; OTCQX-ADBRF] reported results for all unreported drill holes from the 2022/2023 field campaign at the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina.

All holes hit mineralization and expanded the mineralized footprint of the Altar project by several hundreds of meters in multiple directions. Planning is currently underway for the 2023-2024 field campaign, with four drill rigs already secured. The road to the project has been cleared of winter snowfall and the camp has been opened and is fully functional. It is anticipated that the Company will begin mobilizing drill rigs to the site within the next week, with drilling commencing shortly thereafter.

Highlights: Drill hole ALD-23-229 returned 649.40 metres of 0.54% CuEq (copper equivalent) from 764.20 metres depth, including 354.00 metres of 0.72% CuEq from 928.00 metres depth, including 139.30 metres of 0.82% CuEq from 952.00 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization.

ALD-23-228EXT returned 638.20 metres of 0.65% CuEq from 767.00 metres depth, including 478.30 metres of 0.72% CuEq from 912.00 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization. The top 1,241.60 metres of the hole was previously reported.

ALD-23-231 returned 558.80 metres of 0.44% CuEq from 653.00 metres depth, including 437.80 metress of 0.53% CuEq from 774.00 metres depth, including 109.80 metres of 0.64% CuEq from 1,078.00 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization.

ALD-23-189EXT returned 972.00 metres of 0.35% CuEq from 274.00 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization. This is an extension of a historic hole, previously terminated at 592.00 metres depth.

John Black, CEO, commented: “We’re very excited by the progress that we’ve made at the Altar project. The recent drill campaign has substantially increased the mineralized footprint of the Altar project and sets us up for an aggressive drill campaign that will begin shortly. The results reported today confirm that the system has a lot of room to grow in several directions.”

Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer, commented: “Our original conceptual idea that additional mineralization may occur between the Altar Central and Altar East mineralized centers has been borne out with the discovery of the Altar United mineralization that appears to connect Altar Central and East together into a very large mineralized system. The fact that we continue to hit copper mineralization with very large 200-metre step outs is significant even by porphyry copper standards, with the full extent of mineralization remaining to be defined during the upcoming 2023-2024 drill program.”

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds a 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project and can earn an additional 20% interest in the project from Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. [OTC-SBYSF] by completing a further $25 million in expenditures at Altar over the next three years.

The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries.

