Aldebaran Resources drills 0.69% CuEq over 742.90 metres within 1,229.50 metres of 0.55% CuEq at Altar Project, Argentina

Share this article

Aldebaran Resources Inc. [TSXV-ALDE; OTCQX-ADBRF] reported results for the final holes from the 2023/2024 field campaign at the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina. All holes intercepted significant mineralization, expanded the mineralized footprint, and will provide valuable information for the upcoming mineral resource estimate scheduled for H2 2024.

Highlights: ALD-24-150EXT returned 1,229.50 metres of 0.55% CuEq from 10.00 metres depth, including 742.90 m of 0.69% CuEq from 377.10 metres depth, including 345.00 metres of 0.85% CuEq from 470.00 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization. This is an extension of a historic hole.

ALD-24-245 returned 735.00 metres of 0.50% CuEq from 244.00 metres depth, including 202.55 metres of 0.66% CuEq from 577.25 metres depth. The hole ended (prematurely due to winter weather conditions) in mineralization.

ALD-24-062EXT returned 1,043.00 metres of 0.37% CuEq from 118.00 metres depth, including 729.00 metres of 0.43% CuEq from 122.00 metres depth, an extension of a historic hole that ended in mineralization.

ALD-24-244 returned 592.00 metres of 0.27% CuEq from 469.00 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization

John Black, CEO, commented: “The Altar project continues to grow. These holes expand the mineralized footprint laterally and at depth, with ALD-24-150EXT demonstrating the higher-grade potential at Altar. With the 2023/2024 field campaign behind us, we’re now looking at the next stage for the Altar project. Since the last resource estimate was produced on the project in 2021, we have completed more than 63,000 metres of drilling and made a major discovery in the Altar United zone. With all this additional information in hand, we expect a significant increase when we complete a mineral resource update in the second half of 2024. Also, in H2 2025 we plan to produce the first PEA on the project. Both studies will demonstrate the size and scale of the Altar project.”

Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “The 2023/2024 campaign continues to deliver significantly long runs of interesting mineralization that both fill gaps in our drill hole coverage (ALD-24-150EXT and 245) and expand the mineralized footprint (ALD-24-062EXT and 244). With all drill holes now reported, we have positioned the project to deliver not only a significant increase in the size of the resource but also an increase in the confidence level. The majority of the 2021 mineral resource estimate was already categorized as M&I and, based on the mineralization we’ve encountered during this and previous field campaigns, combined with the drill spacing, we expect a large portion of new resources from Altar United and other areas to fall into the M&I category as well. This is important because when moving to the PFS stage, only M&I resources can be considered. If a large portion of the Altar deposit is already in the M&I category, that means we will likely avoid large and costly infill drill programs.”

The company has completed its 2023/2024 field campaign, and the Altar camp is now closed for winter. Preparation for the next field season is underway.

Share this article