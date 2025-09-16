Allegiant poised to trade as A2 Gold on TSXV

Share this article

Allegiant Gold Ltd. [AUAU-TSXV, AUXXF-OTCQX] said its common shares will commence trading under a new name, A2 Gold Corp., on September 16, 2025. However, the company will retain its existing ticker symbols on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX.

On Friday, Allegiant shares eased 0.60% or $0.005 to 82.5 cents. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 85 cents and 20 cents.

In a press release on September 8, 2025, Allegiant said the name change and rebranding of the company to A2 Gold reflects the company’s emergence as a leading gold explorer in Nevada. “The company is embarking on a new and exciting chapter in the future development of its Eastside project in the prolific Walker Lane trend following the raising of $14 million in equity capital over the past three months,’’ the company said. The company has delineated 1.4 million ounces of inferred gold resources and 8.8 million ounces of silver so far and is targeting an increase in the near term through an aggressive multi-phased drill program.’’

Allegiant said it has commenced a 2,000-metre, fully-funded diamond core drill program that is designed to test the vertical extensions of the high-grade gold discovery at the McIntosh zone within the Eastside project. Only a small fraction of the project area has been explored to date, the company said.

The initial three-hole program is part of a larger 20,000 program. The three holes will test the vertical extensions of previously drilled holes ES-239 and ES-243 down to a depth of 600 metres. One of the holes is designed to intersect various structures in the high-grade zone discovered in 2021. Drilling results are expected in October and November, 2025.

“The targets were selected based on a comprehensive review of our exploration model incorporating over 60,000 metres of drilling, geophysical, geochemical, lithology and structural data,’’ the company said. “The exploration model shows a strong correlation between grade and known structures.’’

Allegiant was recently in the news when it announced a a $4 million financing and strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corp. (K-TSX, KGC-NYSE), a move that leaves Kinross with a 9.9% stake in Allegiant, a company that was spun out in 2019 to contain what were previously the Western U.S. exploration assets of Columbus Gold Corp.

Allegiant said the funds will be used to accelerate exploration and development activities at the company’s 100%-owned Eastside project in Nevada, where drilling has previously hit bonanza gold and silver grades.

Drilling highlights released last year include Hole 243, which returned 2.55 g/t gold over 147.8 metres (3.17 g/t gold over 117.3 metres).

