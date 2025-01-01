Alphamin Resources resuming operations at Bisie tin mine, DRC, as armed rebels retreat

3 days ago Staff Writer
Alphamin Resources Corp. [TSXV: AFM; JSE AltX: APH] is initiating a phased resumption of operations at the company’s Bisie tin mine in Walikale district, North Kivu province, east-central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This decision was made after the withdrawal of insurgents eastward from the town of Walikale toward the towns of Nyabiondo and Masisi, more than 130 km east of the company’s mine site. The company intends to redeploy employees as part of a plan to restart tin production in phases while it continues to monitor the security situation. The mine is adequately supplied with consumables and spares to support the resumption of production.

Following the orderly evacuation of the mine during mid-March 2025, the care-and-maintenance activities and tin concentrate export logistics continued without interruption. Between January 1, 2025 and April 8, 2025, approximately 4,500 tonnes of contained tin was sold and exported, with roughly 280 tonnes still in transit and limited concentrate stock currently on hand. Contained tin production of 4,270 tonnes was achieved during the first quarter of 2025 until operations ceased on March 13, 2025, due to security concerns.

Alphamin’s audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the year and quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, are expected to be released on or about April 17, 2025.


