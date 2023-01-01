AM Resources discovers 94 new pegmatites, Austria

Share this article

AM Resources Corp. [TSXV-AMR; FSE-76A] has completed the compilation of government data on its newly acquired 1,500 km2 land package with the discovery of 94 new pegmatites in Austria. AM Resources has now identified a total of 281 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

First group: The company has identified a pegmatite corridor comprising 88 pegmatites with lengths varying from 40 metres to 1,200 metres. A total of 38 pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favourable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals. The other pegmatites are hosted within lenticular pegmatoid gneiss, which is less favourable to the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

Second group: An additional six pegmatites, with one reaching over 2,100 metres in length, were discovered. These pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favourable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

David Grondin, CEO, stated: “Through our compilation work, our technical team has identified 281 pegmatites, the longest of which exceeds two km in length. When we began our journey in Austria over a year ago, we were aware of the potential of the Austrian pegmatite belt. However these discoveries are beyond our expectations. This preliminary assessment of our new land package is extremely exciting and we look forward to a summer exploration and sampling campaign that will target each of these pegmatites.”

As previously reported, the AM Resources team has been actively assembling a massive prospective land package with four key elements at the core of its strategy: proven geology, proximity to key markets, historical expertise, and a clear, proven mining code. AM Resources’ Austrian properties are located within 620 km of 14 planned battery plants and have direct access to an extensive rail system.

