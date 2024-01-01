Amaroq Minerals samples 54.5 g/t gold at Eagles Nest, Greenland

Share this article

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. [TSXV, LON, XICE: AMRQ] released the results of its recent sampling campaign at the Eagle’s Nest target within the Anoritooq licence area, Greenland, part of the Nanortalik gold belt, located 31 km from the Nalunaq gold mine.

The findings, which confirm the presence of two distinct gold quartz veins, align with Amaroq’s strategic focus on developing satellite targets to support operations at the newly commissioned Nalunaq processing facility.

Highlights: Sampling identified gold grades up to 54.5 g/t gold in quartz veins. Two distinct subparallel gold veins identified within a collective width of between 10 metres and 15 metres with a downdip extent of 105 metres.

These newly discovered veins are believed to be the source of multiple greater-than-10-gram-per-tonne-gold float samples identified in prior exploration. Initial geochemical results suggestive of a similar mineralization style to Nalunaq.

Eagle’s Nest is one of nine identified satellite targets within the Nanortalik gold belt within proximity to Nalunaq.

James Gilbertson, vice-president, exploration, for Amaroq, commented: “These encouraging results from Eagle’s Nest provide a compelling validation of our exploration strategy in the Nanortalik gold belt. The discovery of high-grade gold veins, combined with the geological similarities to the Nalunaq mine, positions Eagle’s Nest as a strategically significant target in our portfolio. We are now leveraging these insights to refine our resource development strategy to support the growth of our operations in southern Greenland.”

A multi-day campaign involved specialist mountaineering teams accessing mountain terrain by helicopter to conduct systematic sampling across the southern face of Eagle’s Nest. Key objectives included testing the hypothesis that the observed veining is composed of gold-bearing orogenic quartz and thus the source for a number of greater-than-10-gram-per-tonne-gold float samples detected in the valley floor from prior exploration programs. This theory is now supported by the results.

Samples included vein quartz and granitoids, consistent with regional geological mapping. Key findings include the identification of two gold subvertical quartz veins and visible geological features indicative of a dynamic mineralizing system hosted within granodiorite and granite host rocks.

Amaroq plans to incorporate the findings from this campaign into its comprehensive exploration strategy for 2025, targeting further delineation of the identified gold veins. Advanced methods, including hyperspectral imaging and geophysical surveys, may be employed to refine exploration models and enhance resource definition efforts.

Eagle’s Nest is one of nine satellite targets in proximity to Nalunaq. These include the previously drilled Vagar Ridge, with surface grades of up to 2,533 g/t gold, alongside other reconnaissance targets, each demonstrating potential for significant orogenic gold deposits. By leveraging centralized exploration logistics and processing infrastructure, Amaroq aims to optimize resource utilization and enhance regional production capacity.

Eagle’s Nest is situated on the Nanortalik peninsula, within 30 km of the Nalunaq gold mine. Earlier reconnaissance exploration conducted in the area by Amaroq and others discovered a number of high-grade boulder and float rocks with grade up to 34 g/t gold, indicative of a significant mineralized system within the local catchment area. This target, located along the prolific Nanortalik gold belt, exemplifies the untapped mineral wealth of southern Greenland and highlights Amaroq’s strategic focus on high-grade gold opportunities in this world-class geological setting.

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metal properties in southern Greenland. The company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold mine.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava copper belt exploring for strategic metals such as copper, nickel, rare earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq AS, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Share this article