American Eagle drills 0.37% CuEq over 956 metres at NAK, British Columbia

American Eagle Gold Corp. [AE-TSXV] has completed its 2022 drill program at the NAK project in west-central British Columbia. Results from the first two core holes were released November 7 and December 5, respectively. They confirmed that the broad NAK porphyry copper-gold system, previously drilled closer to surface, extends to depths close to 1 km.

American Eagle expects to receive assay results for NAK22-03 and NAK22-04 before the year-end and results for holes 05 to 07 in the new year.

With drilling for 2022 now complete, the company’s focus is now on interpreting and modelling the drill results to design the 2023 exploration program.

Hole NAK22-01 returned 851.28 metres of 0.22 g/t gold, 0.17% copper, 73.92 ppm molybdenum and 0.37% CuEq including 135.28 metres of 0.96 g/t gold, 0.27% copper, 1.41 g/t silver, 47.44 ppm Mo and1.00% CuEq, including 221.28 metres of 0.65 g/t gold, 0.21% copper, 1.01 g/t silver, 77.8ppm Mo and 0.72% CuEq. NAK22-02 returned 956 metres of 0.19 g/t gold, 0.20% copper, 1.3 g/t silver, 37.7 ppm Mo and 0.37% CuEq.

The NAK project is a classic porphyry copper-gold mineralized target that exhibits many signs of a robust and large-scale system. Historical shallow drilling programs defined a near-surface copper-gold system with a footprint greater than 1.5km x 1.5km. It remains open and largely untested at depth.

The NAK property is road accessible, and many target areas coincide with forest industry clear cuts. Drilling can be completed year-round, and no helicopter support is required. The NAK property is 85 km from Smithers, BC, in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia. It lies close to nearby Babine district past-producing mines (Bell, Granisle), in proximity to excellent infrastructure. NAK’s highly encouraging initial results make it a prime candidate for further exploration. The company’s main objective is to advance this newly revitalized mineralizing system into a major discovery.





