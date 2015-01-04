American Eagle Gold drills 0.4% CuEq over 117.4 metres at Nak, British Columbia

Share this article

American Eagle Gold Corp. [AE-TSXV; AMEGF-OTCQB] has discovered a new area of interest at its Nak copper-gold porphyry project, northern British Columbia. Drill hole NAK23-09 intersected a new mineralized zone approximately 650 metres east of the collars of NAK22-01 and NAK23-08 along the southern margin of the main Babine porphyry stock, yielding a significant intercept from surface of 117 metres of 0.40% CuEq within 434 metres of 0.25% CuEq.

Highlights: NAK23-09 intersected 117 metres of 0.40% copper equivalent (CuEq) from surface in an untested area collared 650 metres to the east of American Eagle’s main drilling area at NAK. This hole discovered a broad new area for exploration 500 metres from any previous drilling.

Strong Au-Mo results from surface coupled with highly anomalous Cu to a depth of 654 m suggest the hole was drilled proximal to higher-grade mineralization. Assay results for holes NAK23-10 and NAK23-11, into NAK’s main area of interest, will be completed shortly.

This new zone significantly increases the exploration potential at the property. It confirms that the mineralized system at NAK extends at least 650 metres east, with the boundaries still open in all directions and at depth.

“This was a high-risk, large step-out hole into an area with no nearby drilling. At our exploration partner Teck’s encouragement, we planned this hole nearly 700 metres from our area of prime exploration focus. This hole was targeted based on historical geophysical and geochemical work, although, as with any wide step-out drilling, there was no guarantee of encountering significant mineralization.

“However, given the very respectable grade from surface, we’re very pleased with the results. Most interestingly, this hole appears to have drilled the outskirts of the mineralized zone in this area. It is still early days for exploration at NAK, and we continue to learn about the system, but it’s clear that the scale is vast. The knowledge gained with each hole will allow us to zero in on the best parts, which we believe are still to be found,” said Anthony Moreau, CEO of American Eagle.

Assays for drill holes NAK23-10 and NAK23-11 will be received shortly. Drilling for holes NAK23-12, -13, and -14 in the North Copper Zone is complete, and core samples from these holes have been sent to the lab for assaying. Drilling for NAK23-15 has begun, representing a 110-m step-out to the south from NAK23-11 to expand the South Zone copper mineralization in that direction.

The NAK Project is in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of British Columbia, near past-producing mines and with excellent infrastructure. Previous drilling at NAK revealed a large near-surface copper-gold system measuring over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Historical exploration was limited to shallow depths, averaging 170 metres. In 2022, American Eagle’s 2022 drilling program explored deeper and discovered significant copper-gold mineralization.

The objective for 2023 is to expand the known mineralized footprint at NAK and identify high-grade sources of copper and gold. The property is accessible by road, can be drilled year-round, and is largely without the need for helicopter support. The promising initial results make NAK an ideal candidate for further exploration. Drilling resumed in June 2023 and the company released assays for its first hole (NAK23-08) of the 2023 program on August 9, 2023. Highlights of the hole were 776 metres of 0.50% CuEq from surface.

Share this article