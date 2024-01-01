American Eagle Gold drills multiple high-grade copper equivalent intercepts at NAK Project, British Columbia

Share this article

American Eagle Gold Corp. [TSXV: AE; OTCQB: AMEGF] continues to deliver encouraging results at the NAK Project, within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia. with NAK24-33 delivering three distinct zones of high-grade within an intercept of 505 metres at 0.52% CuEq. NAK24-33 is the second most northerly drill hole assayed by the company to date. It confirms the presence of strong copper-gold mineralization, highlights NAK’s scale, and extends the system northward and to depth.

NAK24-33: 50 metres of 1.00% Copper Equivalent (CuEq), and 104 m of 0.78% CuEq and 103 m of 0.67% CuEq within 505 m of 0.52% CuEq within 888 m of 0.40% CuEq.

NAK24-34: 80 meytres of 0.75 % CuEq within 323 m of 0.36% CuEq. Assay results for five holes are pending.

NAK24-32 and -34 are drill holes that were part of the Company’s objective to connect the North and South zones. Along with the results for previously released holes, such as NAK24-24 and -26, they show that this part of the system is large, continuous and hosts localized zones of higher-grade copper-gold mineralization, some of which extend to surface. Results from five additional holes from the 2024 drilling program are pending. All parts of the NAK system tested to date remain open.

“NAK continues to deliver standout results, with multiple intercepts of significant high-grade mineralization,” stated CEO Anthony Moreau. “The more we drill, the clearer our understanding of this remarkable project becomes, showcasing impressive grade, scale, and near-surface mineralization. In 2024, we’ve seen substantial expansion in the South Zone, and now the North Zone is demonstrating similar potential.”

American Eagle’s treasury is $37 million after South32’s recent $29 million investment, providing the resources necessary to test the full extent of the property’s exploration potential.

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960s, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km.

Drilling completed in 2022, 2023, and 2024 by American Eagle has returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that reach beyond and much deeper than the historical drilling, indicating that zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system.

American Eagle is dedicated to advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada. The company benefits from over $37 million in cash, bolstered by two strategic equity partnerships formed in the past two years with Teck Resources and South32.

