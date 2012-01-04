American Manganese recovers over 99% lithium from batteries

11 hours ago Staff Writer
American Manganese Inc. [AMY-TSXV; AMYZF-OTCQB; 2AM-FSE] has achieved over 99% lithium recovery from LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery cathode materials during bench-scale tests.

Since 2016, the company has facilitated up to 100% extraction of valuable battery materials from nickel-rich (NMC), manganese-rich (LMO), cobalt-rich (LCO), and now LFP cathode chemistries.

These battery cathode chemistries all contain lithium, which has seen more than a 350% increase in price year-over-year. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, China’s forecasted share of LFP cathode production in 2022 is 99%, while UBS analysts recently raised their outlook of the global LFP battery market share to 40% by 2030.

To capture a domestic and comprehensive battery recycling market share in the near-term and long-term, the company has continued to anchor its position as an innovation-driven company that aims to provide a robust and complete solution for various lithium-ion battery chemistries.

“Despite the changing composition and exclusion of nickel, manganese, and cobalt in the cathode-lithium remains a core element in the lithium-ion battery and a significant value driver for efficient and environmentally friendly recycling processes that can achieve high-extraction of lithium,” commented Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese. “I believe we have a lot of momentum going our way with the ongoing demonstration plant project testing scaled-up operating conditions of our process in addition to our continuous innovation in several battery recycling-related topics.”

The company’s growth plan is to work with potential strategic partners, such as the battery, electric vehicle, and cathode manufacturers, to integrate the company’s patented technology under a licensing and joint development business model.

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.


