Amex drills 15.52 g/t gold over 15.85 metres at Perron, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [AMX-TSXV; AMXEF-OTCQX] reported assay results from a number of drill holes focused on expansion drilling of the high-grade zone (HGZ), part of the eastern gold zone (EGZ), of the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 km north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares.. Today’s drill results demonstrate that the HGZ is expanding along strike, outside of the main high-grade central ore shoot.

Highlights include 15.52 g/t gold over 15.85 metres, including 198.36 g/t gold over 1.20 metres, in hole PE-22-511W3 at a vertical depth of 750 metres. Hole PE-22-511W2 returned 11.27 g/t gold over 11.00 metres, including 203.72 g/t gold over 0.50 metres at a vertical depth of 785 metres.

As part of its resource definition program, Amex has been focused on expansion of known zones of mineralization through much of the 2022 drilling program. This drilling targeted the margins of the known gold mineralization outside of the main “core” of the HGZ that regularly delivers multi-ounce assay results. These results from the HGZ expansion are definitively adding significant tonnage and potential ounces to the overall ore zone. Of particular interest are the results from holes PE-22-511W2 and PE-22-511W3, which returned very high assay values in an area that low grade mineralization was expected. This is highly encouraging for exploration as it shows that high grade lenses exist outside of the main mineralized zone.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman, commented, “The expansion drilling program on the HGZ is going very well. I was very excited seeing the strongly mineralized core especially in the two highlight holes. In addition to the high grade holes, the lower grade mineralization that we have been intercepting on the fringes of the system is adding significant strike and tonnage to the system which should enhance the future resource on the HGZ.”

Amex wishes to make a correction to the February 17, 2022 press release issued February 17, 2022, which stated that the quantity of shares issued in connection with the financing was 10,295,500. The correct quantity of shares issued was 10,292,500.

A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.





Share this article