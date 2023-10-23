Amex Exploration drills 23.81 g/t gold over 4.30 metres at Perron, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [TSXV-AMX; OTCQX-AMXEF; FSE-MX0] reported results of a number of drill holes focused on definition drilling of the Eastern high-grade zone (Eastern HGZ), of the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Today’s drill results are focused on further definition of the Eastern HGZ at depth.

Highlights: PE-21-318W3 returned 4.30 metres of 23.81 g/t gold, including two metres of 50.35 g/t gold at a vertical depth of approximately 1,100 metres.

PE-21-318W4 returned 6.55 metres of 9.57 g/t Au, including 1.25 metres of 45.34 g/t Au at a vertical depth of approximately 1,150 metres.

PE-21-347W3 returned 3.50 metres of 5.10 g/t Au, including 0.50 metres of 24.19 g/t Au at a vertical depth of approximately 1,000 metres.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, PhD, executive chairman of Amex Exploration, commented: “Today’s results are focused on the definition drilling of the Eastern high-grade zone at depth. As the Amex team continues to work towards releasing a resource estimate in 2024, tighter drill spacing is required to be able to properly classify both indicated and inferred resources. Even at a vertical depth of well over a kilometre now, the high-grade zone continues to show remarkable continuity, which bodes well for the potential extraction of the orebody.”

Further to the news release issued October 23, 2023, and the engagement of ITG (Independent Trading Group) to provide market-making services, and at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the company adds that ITG is a Toronto-based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dealer-member that specializes in market-making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultralow-latency connectivity and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions.

Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. The services commenced on October 23, 2023, and shall continue on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice.

Amex Exploration has made significant gold discoveries on its 100%-owned, high-grade Perron gold project located approximately 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares.

The project is well serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normetal (approximately 8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers’ milling operations. The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and a high-grade gold-style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide zones.

