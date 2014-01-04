Amex Exploration drills 26.88 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at Perron, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [AMX-TSXV; AMXEF-OTCQX; MX0-FSE] reported assay results from new follow-up and expansion drill holes on the Team zone on the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

The Team Zone occurs ~600 metres northeast of the High Grade Zone (HGZ). The Team Zone is currently outlined over 400 x 200 metres laterally and from surface to a depth of approximately 400 metres.

Highlights: PE-23-633 returned 26.88 g/t gold over 6.40 metres, including 325.39 g/t gold over 0.50 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 205 metres.

PE-23-634 returned 12.71 g/t gold over 9.00 metres, including 78.38 g/t gold over 1.40 metres, at a vertical depth of approximately 35 metres, and 4.29 g/t gold over 5.10 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 195 metres.

PE-23-641 returned 4.67 g/t gold over 7.10 metres, including 60.91 g/t gold over 0.50 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 250 metres and 20.39 g/t gold over 2.50 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 325 metres.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman, commented, “Today’s results are largely focused on the expansion and definition of the Team Zone to the southeast, following the general northwest-southeast trend of the system. The system is clearly plunging to the southeast, following the overall trend of anomalous mineralization. This indicates the possibility of multiple ore-shoots within the overall mineralized envelope, and presents the opportunity for a larger system along the southern contact of the Normetal fault. The grades seem to be improving to the southeast and this is very promising for continued high grade mineralization at depth, where we will look to tighten up our intercepts and evaluate the Team Zone for underground-type vein sets. Today’s results are showing that the potential for that is quite strong, with high grades over thick potentially mineable intervals. We look forward to continued success as we drill off the Team Zone at 50 m centres from surface to approximately 450 m vertically.”

Trottier continued, “On another note, the forest fires that have been affecting communities and exploration/mining throughout much of northern Quebec have largely been diminished in the Normetal area. To date, none of our facilities nor equipment have been damaged. We will resume core cutting next week and are eager to commence drilling once we are cleared to do so by governmental authorities. We thank the firefighters and agencies that have worked diligently to control the fires and keep the community of Normetal safe.”

Amex Exploration has made significant gold discoveries on its 100%-owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normetal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers’ milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

