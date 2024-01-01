Amex Exploration drills 6.35 metres of 30.85 g/t gold in High-Grade Zone at Perron Project, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [TSXV-AMX; OTCQX-AMXEF; FSE-MX0] reported further drill results from the High-Grade Zone and Denise Zone, on the company’s flagship Perron Project in the northwestern Abitibi region of Quebec.

Today’s results further define the High-Grade Zone and have expanded known mineralization of the Denise Zone at depth. Today’s results will not make it into the Company’s resource estimate, highlighting the immense growth potential that exists at the Perron project.

Highlights – High-Grade Zone: PE-21-347W5 returned 6.35 metres of 30.85 g/t gold, including 0.50 metres of 342.10 g/t gold at a vertical depth of ~1,100 metres.

E-21-347W4 returned 7.80 metres of 7.36 g/t gold including 0.70 metres of 70.32 g/t gold at a vertical depth of ~970 metres.

Denise Zone: PE-20-186W2 returned 2.15 metres of 16.58 g/t gold, including 0.50 metres of 66.35 g/t gold at a vertical depth of ~900 metres.

PE-21-347W5 returned 58.50 metres of 0.71 g/t gold, including 3.00 metres of 8.31 g/t gold at a vertical depth of ~1,150 metres.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration, commented, “Today’s released drill holes were planned to target the depth extensions of the Denise mineralization on both sides of the central diabase dike. To reach these areas, the holes also traversed the High-Grade Zone, highlighting how proximal the two zones are to each other and providing us with further enhanced information about the HGZ through tighter drill spacing. Importantly, drill hole PE-20-186W2 at Denise West was designed to intercept a predicted mafic-ultramafic intrusion at depth to provide more geological information, but instead intercepted gold mineralization within the rhyolite, meaning the zone has much more room for growth to the west and at depth than originally thought.”

Aaron Stone, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Amex Exploration continued, “Through the new interpretation of the Denise Mafic Intrusion, the Amex team continues to see growth potential for resources at depth. This also opens up the possibility of reinterpretation of the same mafic intrusion in the High-Grade Zone, meaning a potential of more area for growth of the Western HGZ. We are also excited to target where the mafic intrusion and diabase dike are modelled to meet one another, to see if this could act as a trap for a pocket of very high-grade gold mineralization. We intend to test this target in the coming months along with other very interesting new targets elsewhere on the property.”

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100%-owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers’ milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Share this article