Analyst Initiates Coverage on Opawica Explorations with a Fair Value of $0.33 and a Projected Upside of 102%

Share this article

Couloir Capital has initiated coverage on Opawica Explorations [TSXV: OPW, OTC: OPWEF], setting a fair value of C$0.33 per share. Opawica is a promising gold exploration company focusing on two highly prospective projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, Canada: Bazooka and Arrowhead. This region is renowned for its wealth of gold deposits and operating mines, making it an ideal location for Opawica’s exploration efforts.

Opawica Explorations has been honored with the prestigious title of Gold Exploration Company of the Year in Canada for 2025 by Metals and Mining Review. Recognized for its exceptional exploration efforts in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a world-renowned gold-rich region, the company is advancing its exploration strategy with a combination of historical drilling data and cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to pinpoint drill targets. Opawica has already completed over 11,000 meters of drilling, resulting in notable gold intercepts such as 77.18 g/t over 5.79 meters and 7.7 g/t over 20 meters. Recent drilling has revealed mineralized zones over 42 meters and 60 meters, with visible gold in certain parts of the drill core, with assay results eagerly awaited.

Opawica’s projects benefit from a rich exploration history, with more than 45,000 meters of historical drilling already conducted across its properties. The Company has demonstrated its ability to generate drill targets and obtain the necessary permitting and financing to pursue its exploration strategy, underscoring its commitment to discovering substantial gold resources. Opawica’s management, with a high degree of insider ownership, has shown a consistent ability to raise capital and obtain the necessary permits to further its exploration ambitions.

With a target price of C$0.33, representing a 102% upside from the current share price of C$0.16, Couloir Capital has issued a buy recommendation for Opawica Explorations. For further insights into Opawica’s exploration potential and financial outlook, please refer to the full research report.

Share this article