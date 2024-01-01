Anfield Energy receives drill permit for Slick Rock Project, Colorado

Share this article

Anfield Energy Inc. [TSXV-AEC] has received final approvals for its drill permit application to commence a 20-hole, 20,000-foot rotary drill program at its Slick Rock uranium and vanadium project, located in San Miguel County, Colorado.

Permits approvals included the Bureau of Land Management, the Colorado Division of Resources Mining and Safety, and a Special Use Permit from San Miguel County, Colorado to allow access via county roads for the drilling project. The permits allow drilling between the months of June and September. Anfield will use local contractors to complete the drilling.

Anfield expects to commence the drill program in the third quarter of 2024. This is a crucial step in Anfield’s plan to secure a large mine permit for Slick Rock as the company looks towards future uranium and vanadium production.

Corey Dias, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to commence development at Slick Rock as this project is integral to our hub-and-spoke uranium and vanadium production strategy. The 20-hole drill program, which will start during the third quarter of 2024, will allow us to both verify and upgrade our known resource at site and meet the criteria to secure a large mine permit from the appropriate agency. Our aim is to have both the Slick Rock and Velvet-Wood mines ready for production ahead of the restart of the Shootaring Canyon mill, with initial feed ready for transport once the mill is ready to receive it.”

The drill program will be used to collect geological information related to uranium mineralization in the area. Activities include minor repairs to the access roads, preparation of drill sites, drilling with mud rotary drilling equipment, data collection and reclamation of drill sites. Three or four of the drill holes will be converted into groundwater monitoring and observation wells to establish baseline aquifer parameters.

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets.

Anfield is focused on its conventional asset centre, as summarized below.

Arizona/Utah/Colorado – Shootaring Canyon Mill: A key asset in Anfield’s portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield’s conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield’s conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, the West Slope Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. A NI 43-101 PEA has been completed for the Velvet-Wood Project. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and, resultantly, there is no certainty that the included preliminary economic assessment would be realized. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

