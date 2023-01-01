Angus Gold drills 5.1 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at Golden Sky, Ontario

Share this article

Angus Gold Inc. [TSXV-GUS; OTC-ANGVF] reported assay results from the final three holes of its summer 2023 drill program at the Golden Sky project in Wawa, northern Ontario. The three holes were drilled as part of an infill drill program along the newly discovered eastern extension of the Dorset gold zone.

Results from all three holes were successful at intersecting Dorset-style gold mineralization along the newly defined eastern trend of the deposit. The holes were planned specifically to help understand the orientation of the eastern strike extension of the Dorset zone and were targeted using Angus’s structural interpretation. The results from holes GS23-093, which intersected 5.32 g/t gold over 3.8 metres, and GS23-097, which intersected 1.7 g/t gold over 4.5 metres, were particularly encouraging because they confirmed the continued presence of the Au zone and can be coupled with results from GS22-047 to better understand its orientation.

Breanne Beh, CEO, stated: “We are extremely pleased with these encouraging results from the summer 2023 drilling on the Dorset zone. The program was successful in intersecting the Dorset zone exactly where our models predicted and demonstrates the potential to continue to confidently build the Dorset gold zone in terms of size and grade. As we continue to refine our models at Dorset and the BIF, we are excited to begin our fall 2023 drilling program next week, which will see one drill focused on new regional exploration targets at the Eagle River Splay exploration area located just north of Wesdome’s Eagle River mine.”

The continuing drill program at Golden Sky will focus on the Dorset gold zone, which hosts a gold resource; the BIF zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as new targets identified by regional exploration. The drill programs on the Dorset gold zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 km. In addition, Angus has been working to improve upon the grade that was modelled for the 2007 resource.

The Dorset gold zone contains a historic estimated indicated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) of 40,000 ounces grading 1.4 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces grading 1.2 g/t gold. The Dorset zone lies within the Mishi Creek deformation zone (MCDZ). The MCDZ can be traced for at least seven kilometres within the Golden Sky project and has seen very little historic exploration along most of its strike length.

The 100%-owned Golden Sky project is located within the Mishibishu Lake greenstone belt of Northern Ontario, which is host to the high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines of Wesdome.

