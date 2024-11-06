Apex Critical Metals receives multi-year drill permit for CAP Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Apex Critical Metals Corp. [CSE: APXC; OTCQB: APXCF; FWB: KL9] has received a five-year Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit (MYAB) and has advanced plans for a 2025 summer diamond drill program at its Cap Project located in east-central British Columbia. Drilling is expected to commence in mid-July, with approximately 1,000 to 1,500 metres of core drilling anticipated.

The 2025 campaign marks the company’s inaugural drill program at CAP, and the first program on the Project since 2017, when mineralized carbonatite was intersected in drillhole CAP17-004. The 2025 drilling program will target the 1.8 km-long niobium-in-soil anomaly and mineralized carbonatite outcrops identified by the Company in 2024. These areas remain untested by previous drilling.

Cap Project highlights from 2024 exploration include: 3.33% Nb 2 O 5 returned in outcrop with four additional outcrop samples assaying between 0.16% to 0.50% Nb 2 O 5. Two mineralized carbonatite outcrops discovered are separated by approximately 250 metres; 1.79% Nb 2 O 5 and 1.45% Nb 2 O 5 returned in carbonatite boulders.

A single drill hole along the southeast margins of the anomaly from 2017 returned 0.35% Nb 2 O 5 over 10.4 m (Drill Hole CAP17-004).

Distinct niobium anomaly discovered from soil sampling, situated along interpreted trend of known mineralized carbonatite outcrops and overlying radiometric anomaly

Elevated rare earth oxide (REO) values also identified with one soil sample assaying 1.21% REO and three additional samples assaying between 0.33% and 0.34% REO.

“We are eager to advance the CAP Project to the drill stage,” noted Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals. “The 2025 program is designed to evaluate the scale and depth potential of the newly discovered carbonatite-hosted niobium and REO mineralization. With a strong foundation from our 2024 work, we’re looking forward to testing some of the most compelling targets identified to date.”

Apex received a five-year Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit (Permit Number MX-11-251, the MYAB Permit), effective November 6, 2024, encompasses most of the CAP Project.

The MYAB Permit allows for Apex to complete the following key exploration activities: conduct up to 60 diamond drill holes and perform targeted drilling along the niobium trend to determine its continuity and width.

Apex Critical Metals is specializing in the acquisition and development of properties prospective for carbonatites and alkaline rocks with potential to host economic concentrations of rare earth elements (REE’s), niobium, gold and copper mineralization.

Apex’s Cap Property located 85 km northeast of Prince George, B.C., spans 25 km2 and hosts a recently identified promising 1.8-km niobium in soil trend. The company’s Bianco carbonatite Project encompasses 3,735 hectares covering a large carbonatite complex within an area known for significant niobium mineralization in northwestern Ontario. The Lac Le Moyne Project covers approximately 4,025 ha, and is situated several kilometres to the northwest of Commerce Resources Corp.’s Eldor Carbonatite Complex located in Quebec, Canada.

Carbonatites are extremely rare rock types, with fewer than 600 known worldwide. They are host to rare earth element (REE) minerals, niobium, tantalum and phosphate, as well as copper and gold. Carbonatites are host to the world’s largest and most productive niobium deposits, including Araxa and Catalão in Brazil, and Niobec in Quebec.

In addition, they are the primary source of REEs, including Mountain Pass in California, Mount Weld in Australia, and Bayan Obo in China. They are also important sources of phosphate (apatite), including Cargill, Ontario, while the Palabora mine in South Africa has produced copper, nickel, gold, magnetite, and vermiculite. Other carbonatites are known to have produced gold, iron, zirconium, fluorite, and other industrial minerals.

Share this article