Appia drills 3.51% TREO over 3.46 metres at Alces Lake, Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. [API-CSE; APAAF-OTCQX; A0I.F, A0I.MU, A0I.BE-Germany] reported assay results from the remainder of its 2021 drilling program, including results from the Western Anomaly area of the 100%-owned Alces Lake high-grade rare earth elements and gallium property, Athabasca basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights include multiple TREO (Total Rare Earths Oxide) ntercepts in three Sweet Chili Heat holes close to surface in the Western Anomaly (WA). Sweet Chili Heat 21-SCH-001 intersected 3.46 metres of 3.518 wt% TREO including 11.82 wt% TREO over 0.36 metres at a depth of 6.94 metres.

Sweet Chili Heat 21-SCH-002 intersected 2.40 metres of 1.271 wt% TREO, including 7.99 wt% TREO over 0.23 metres at a depth of 6.09 metres and 9.67 wt% over 0.24 metres at a depth of 21.06 metres. Sweet Chili Heat 21-SCH-003 intersected 1.30 metres of 3.28 wt% TREO, including 12.65 wt% TREO over 0.32 metres at a depth of 12.20 metres.

Diablo 21-DIA-001(also located in the WA) intersected 6.13 metres of 1.836 wt% TREO including 14.96 wt% TREO over 0.66 metres at a depth of 7.64 metres.

Phase 1 drilling now complete at Magnet Ridge (formerly Augier) with a total of 34 holes being completed; waiting on assay results. A new discovery of anomalous radioactivity at Magnet Ridge West with drilled widths up to 49 metres in 10 new holes

Frederick Kozak, President of Appia, said: “The remaining assay results are better than the channel sample results previously released and confirm rare earths potential in the Western Anomaly area. This is a very promising new discovery area and will be the focus of future exploration. High grades found at Diablo and Sweet Chili Heat point to the potential of these two areas with much more exploration drilling to be done. On completion of drilling in the highly prospective WRCB-Magnet Ridge area, Appia will commence drilling on other prospective areas, including the Western Anomaly targets.”

Appia commenced drilling in March, 2022 and to date has drilled just over 14,000 metres at WRCB, Magnet Ridge, Magnet Ridge West, Strocen and the Western Limb. Appia plans to drill up to 20,000 metres in the 2022 field season.

In the now-completed first phase of drilling at Magnet Ridge (previously known as Augier), a total of 34 holes have been drilled for a total of 5,253 metres. The initial view of the Magnet Ridge zone has been previously described and it outcrops on surface. It is approximately 300 metres in strike length, approximately 175 metres wide and has been penetrated over 100 metres down dip. The zone has similar visual characteristics to the recently discovered AMP zone at WRCB, but assay results will provide a better view of the properties of Magnet Ridge in the near future. A few assay results have been received for a portion of the first hole, but Appia is waiting on the complete results to analyze and interpret this new discovery.

Appia has now drilled a total of 10 holes into Magnet Ridge West (MRW) and is seeing similar levels of anomalous radioactivity compared to Magnet Ridge. This also appears to be comparable to the AMP zone at WRCB, although no assay results have as yet been received for MRW. Drilled width at MRW has been up to 49 metres, similar to Magnet Ridge. In some of the holes, there has been more than one section of anomalous radioactivity, separated by intervals of non-radioactive rock. Up to 12 holes are planned for MRW.

Appia is working towards a maiden resource estimate for the area.

