Arbor Metals completes phase 1 drilling at Jarnet lithium project, Quebec

Arbor Metals Corp. [TSXV: ABR; FWB: 432] has completed its phase 1 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Jarnet lithium project, located in the Corvette Lake lithium camp in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory in the Quebec North region. The phase 1 drilling campaign has successfully concluded with the completion of a total of 10 NQ holes for a combined drilling length of 1,913 metres.

The drilling focused on six target areas within the Jarnet 1 and Jarnet 2 claim groups. These targets were selected based on anomalous soil and rock samples, in conjunction with geophysical interpretations performed earlier in the year. Hole depths ranged from 89 metres to 302 metres, and the drilling yielded 663 core samples, which will be sent for immediate laboratory analysis with quality control material.

Granitic pegmatites were encountered and sampled in nine of the 10 drill holes, covering five of the six target areas. Notably, molybdenite was observed in pegmatitic quartz veins in five drill holes across three separate target zones. These veins are hosted in quartz monzonite.

Phase 1 drilling was performed by Forage et Construction Muskw, a joint venture between Forage Fusion Drilling and the Cree community, represented by Saskounan. Muskw, based in Chisasibi, Que., is co-owned and predominantly operated by local and indigenous stakeholders. Muskw’s involvement exemplifies the success of local and indigenous ownership and reinforces Arbor’s commitment to community engagement and economic development in the regions where it operates. Arbor extends its sincere gratitude to Muskw for its expertise, professionalism and dedication to the project.

“We are thrilled to have completed this important phase 1 drilling program at the Jarnet lithium project,” said Mark Ferguson, president and CEO. “The successful completion of 1,913 metres of drilling and the discovery of pegmatite intersections is a positive step forward in advancing our lithium exploration efforts. We look forward to receiving the assay results and continuing to explore the potential of this promising project.”

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake lithium project is strategically located three kilometres east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.’s Aumacho claim blocks and 12 km south of the Georgia Lake project. The project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dikes. The primary target at the project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

