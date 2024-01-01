Arbor Metals completes phase 2 exploration at Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec

Share this article

Arbor Metals Corp. [TSXV-ABR; FWB-432] has successfully completed the phase 2 exploration program at its wholly owned Jarnet lithium project in the Corvette Lake lithium camp in central Quebec. This milestone represents a significant advancement in Arbor’s efforts to delineate and develop its lithium resources in this highly prospective region.

The Phase 2 program encompassed extensive exploration activities across multiple blocks within the Jarnet Lithium Project, including Jarnet 1-3, Firebird, and Corvette Lake. A total of 302 soil samples were collected, predominantly at the C-horizon level, strategically positioned to test for the presence of lithium near interpreted pegmatite dykes. In addition, 128 rock samples were extracted from pegmatite outcrops at the Jarnet 2 block, leveraging advanced LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) technology to evaluate lithium potential.

“We are delighted with the outcomes of our Phase 2 exploration program at the Jarnet Lithium Project,” commented Mark Ferguson, President and CEO. “The discovery of new pegmatite swarms underscore the project’s significant potential. These findings will guide our future exploration strategy as we advance towards defining drilling targets.”

The Phase 2 program also included the discovery of a new pluri-metric pegmatite on the Firebird claims, located approximately 4 km southwest of Patriot Battery Metal’s Corvette CV13 and CV14 zones. The identification of internal zonation and specific crystallization textures associated with LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites further enhances the prospectivity of the area.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

Kemlee Lake Lithium is strategically located 3 km east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.’s Aumacho claim blocks and 12 km south of the Georgia Lake Project. The project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

Share this article