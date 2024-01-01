Arbor Metals conducting geophysical survey at Kemlee Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Arbor Metals Corp. [TSXV: ABR; FWB: 432] has begun a ground magnetic geophysical survey at its wholly owned Kemlee Lake lithium project (KLLP), located in the Thunder Bay mining division, northern Ontario. This survey marks the first phase of the company’s comprehensive exploration strategy aimed at assessing the potential of the KLLP.

The purpose of the phase 1 survey is to map a series of north-south-trending dikes that appear to be aligned with geological features in Rock Tech Lithium’s Aumacho claim blocks. These dikes are believed to be key to identifying potential lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region. Arbor expects to complete up to 100 line-km of geophysical survey, effectively covering the entire project area. The results from this phase 1 survey will provide data on the structural controls and geologic features, forming the foundation for future exploration activities.

Following the completion of the magnetic survey, Arbor plans to implement a phase 2 field prospecting program to test the identified dikes for the presence of spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral. This program will involve detailed surface sampling and mapping to assess the lithium potential of the target dikes.

Mark Ferguson, president and CEO of Arbor, commented: “We are excited to begin this crucial phase 1 geophysical survey at the Kemlee Lake lithium project. The magnetic survey will allow us to map and identify key structural features within the project area and lay the groundwork for our phase 2 prospecting program. We look forward to testing the identified dikes for spodumene and advancing the project toward its next stages of exploration.”

The Kemlee Lake lithium project is strategically located in the heart of the Georgia Lake lithium camp and shares many of the same geological signatures as the nearby Georgia Lake project, which holds an indicated mineral resource of approximately 10.6 million tonnes at 0.88% lithium oxide. The KLLP is also located near Rock Tech Lithium’s Aumacho claim blocks, which further enhances its potential as a source of high-quality lithium.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprise 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake lithium project is 3 km east of Rock Tech Lithium’s Aumacho claim blocks and 12 km south of the Georgia Lake project. The primary target at the project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

