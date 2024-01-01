Argentina Lithium reports 225-metre lithium brine interval at Rincon West Project, Argentina

Share this article

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT; OTCQB: LILIF; FSE: OAY3] reported positive results from the fourteenth exploration well at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina. Sixteen representative 2.5 or 3-metre brine samples collected over a 225-metre interval of RW-DDH-14 ranged from 277 to 379 mg/l lithium.

“The fourteen exploration wells drilled at Rincon West have validated our belief that the property has competitive grade potential. All drill holes have demonstrated mid-grade brines, validating our interpretation of the conductive formations identified during geophysical targeting.” stated Miles Rideout, V.P. of Exploration. “Our team is currently working on the resource model for the initial exploration area, located on the west side of the Rincon salt flat adjacent to Rio Tinto’s Rincon Project. This resource work incorporates results from pump tests currently being completed on the project’s initial rotary well. Additional rotary wells are planned for the project, subject to permit approval. The provincial ministry is currently reviewing the drill permit application for the eastern Don Fermin block, which has had no previous drilling but has extensive geophysical responses suggesting subsurface conductive targets are present.”

An extensive selection of core samples has been sent to an independent laboratory for brine recovery testing.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto’s Rincon Project. Drill hole RW-DDH-14 represents the fifth exploration hole of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, originally announced in the October 19, 2023 news release. The company is currently completing a long-duration pump test at the sixth hole (RW-RT-01), a deep rotary well drilled beside RW-DDH-11.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium’s geologists.

The company’s preferred method for brine sampling deploys a “single packer” sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2-inch diameter PVC filters have been completed. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

RW-DDH-14 is located on the eastern-central portion of the Rinconcita II property, within the western salt flat at Rincon Salar.

A total of 17 brine samples were extracted using the single or double packer methods and were submitted for chemical analysis. Sampling was generally accomplished from 3 m intervals, though one 2.5-metre interval and one 40 m interval were sampled. Brine samples collected between 24.5 m depth and 249.5 m depth ranged from 277 to 379 mg/l lithium. Over this 225 m interval, 16 single or double packer brine samples were collected totalling 47.5 m of sampling, representing 21.1% of the entire interval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production.

The company’s strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 70,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina.

The company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

