Aris completes installation of second mile at Colombia gold mine

Aris Mining Corp. [ARIS-TSX, CLGDF-OTCQX] has announced the successful installation and commissioning of a second processing mill at its high-grade Segovia operations in Antioquia, Colombia. The company said this expansion is a significant milestone in the company’s organic growth strategy and increases Segogiva’s processing capacity by 50%, from 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day.

Aris operates two mines in Colombia, the Segovia Operations and Marmato upper mine. With expansion projects in progress, Segovia and Marmato aim to produce a combined 500,000 ounces of gold in 2026.

As a result of the ramp-up to 3,000 tonnes per day capacity, Segovia is expected to produce 210,000 to 250,000 ounces this year and in the range of 300,000 per year by 2026 onwards. The Segovia operation produced 187,583 ounces of gold in 2024.

In a press release Monday, the company said the second mill is fully integrated into the existing plant infrastructure and utilizes shared circuits for crushing, flotation, leaching and tailings filtration. The project was completed on schedule and within budget, with commissioning activities completed in June, 2025.

On Monday, Aris shares were unchanged at $9.01. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $9.63 and $4.74.

“The installation and commissioning of the second mill at Segovia, which began operating last week, is another important step in advancing our growth strategy to reach an aggregate production rate of more than 500,000 ounces annually from our wholly-owned Segovia Operations and Marmato Complex,’’ said Aris CEO Neil Woodyer. “Segovia is a cornerstone asset for Aris Mining, and this expansion further strengthens its role as a key cash flow generator.’’ He said production will be boosted as underground development advances and mill feed purchases from the company’s contract miners grow.

Aris also operates Soto Norte project in Colombia, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop the new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris is advancing the Toroparu project, a gold/copper project.

Soto Norte is a feasibility-stage project with high grade mineral reserves, low capital intensity, low operating costs and district-scale potential.

The Marmato Upper Mine is an historic small-scale, narrow vein operation with 1,000 tonnes per day processing facility that produced 23,372 ounces in 2024. A similar production level is anticipated for 2025, while construction of the new large-scale Lower Mine, which will access porphyry mineralization, continues.

“We have been exploring opportunities to scale up Marmato into a higher-capacity operation,’’ Woodyer said. “We are upgrading the design of the new Lower Mine carbon-in-pulp (CIP) processing facility to 5,000 tonnes per day by using the major components from the current 4,000 tonnes per day design and integrated select higher-capacity components and additional equipment to achieve the increased capacity,’’ he said.

The company said it will resume producing AISC guidance for the Marmato Mine when the Lower Mine achieves commercial production, which is expected in 2026.

