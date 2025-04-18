Arizona Gold & Silver stakes 300 acres for possible leach pad at Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Share this article

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. [TSXV: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF] has acquired approximately 300 acres of possible leach pad or tailings disposal area for future development of the Philadelphia Project, northwestern Arizona. The acreage was acquired by claim staking and has no underlying obligations other than payment of the annual claim maintenance fees to the US government.

The PAD claims are located less than 1.5 km southwest of the Philadelphia mineralized area, accessed by several existing gravel roads from both Arizona Highway 68 and the Philadelphia project.

The area is underlain by gently dipping and rolling hills characterized by mostly unconsolidated alluvial gravels. These gravels will be easy to contour and shape to accommodate any leach pad or tailings impoundment design and configuration for any possible future development of the Philadelphia project. There is sufficient room for the accommodation of tens of millions of tonnes of processed material and a plant site.

Mike Stark, CEO, commented; “In my view we must look ahead to the potential production requirements of the Philadelphia project. This land acquisition fits in extremely well as it is nearby and was acquired at negligible cost. In the meantime, our drilling program is progressing well with results showing a high success rate. We are looking forward to announcing further results as they come available.

The recent exercises of warrants and options by warrant holders and insiders have strengthened the treasury to over $3.24 million as of April 18, 2025, resulting in the company being fully funded for the current drilling program and beyond year-end.

Arizona Gold & Silver is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

Share this article