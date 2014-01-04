Arizona Silver to drill mineralized “gap” at Philadelphia gold project, Arizona

Share this article

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. [AZS-TSXV; AZASF-OTCQB] has started its 2023 exploration on the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. An earthworks contractor is on site building roads and drill pads for the upcoming reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign. A drilling contract has been signed with Alford Drilling and regulatory permits are in hand for 20 RC drill holes on our patented claims. Drilling is expected to start in February.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, “We are excited to commence 2023 exploration drilling on the Philadelphia project. To date, due to a lack of access we have been unable to drill the “GAP” between two excellent fences of holes located 300 metres apart. With the completion of the new earthworks we will be in a position to drill this critical segment of the Philadelphia system.

“The fences of drill holes on north and south of the GAP contain thick intervals of stockwork quartz with gold mineralization surrounding a high-grade vein internal to the overall mineralized zone. In addition, the untested area of the GAP is a concavity in the Arabian Fault, a fundamental control of mineralization. Such concavities in the controlling fault system within the nearby Oatman gold mining district host the highest grades and thickest vein intercepts.”

Mike Stark, president and- CEO, said that 100% of the holes on the patented claims have hit and 72% of the holes north of the patented claims have hit.

At the Patented claim drilling (since acquiring lease in 2021), the strike length drilled to date totals 1000 meters (still open in both directions). The dip length drilled to date is 250 metres (still open down-dip) with the average thickness of all AZS holes totalling 46.42 meters. The average grade of all AZS holes is 0.92 g/t gold.

Average Thickness of Meridian holes on Daryll’s Hill is 32.3 metres with the average grade of 1.89 g/t Agold. The average overall thickness of the 1,000-metre strike is 40 metres with an average overall grade for the 1,000-metre sstrike being 1.32 g/t gold.

The target size drilled to date comprises 1,000 metres x 250 metres x 40 metres x 2.5TF = 25MM tonnes . The average grade to date is 1.32 g/t gold.

Roadwork and drill pad construction is expected to take two weeks. Drilling will comprise three to four fences of holes in the GAP to test the upper 150-200 metres of the gold target. The GAP is on the west end of the newly identified Red Hills target (CSAMT anomaly). Drilling will then test north of the Shark Fin (SF Section).

Arizona Silver is focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The Philadelphia property, now comprised of 30 claims, is 100%-owned by Arizona Silver Exploration, and the property is now free of all financial obligations.





