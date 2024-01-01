Arizona Sonoran Copper drills and initiates DFS infill drilling program at Cactus Project, Arizona

Share this article

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. [TSX: ASCU; OTCQX: ASCUF] reported the completion of both the infill to Indicated Pre-feasibility Study (PFS)-related drilling program and a Cactus West step-out drill program for a total of 232,000 ft (70,715 m), at the Cactus Project in Arizona.

PFS drilling focused in the south of the Parks/Salyer deposit to upgrade near surface and low grade Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) to the Indicated classification. Based on drill assays received, the company expects a high mineral resource estimate conversion rate, as infill drilling continues to intercept consistent copper porphyry mineralization at both Parks/Salyer and the Cactus West deposits.

Updating the mineral resource estimate model is now well underway and an updated MRE for the Cactus Project is expected soon. The MRE update, targeting an upgrade of the Inferred mineral resource estimates into the Measured and Indicated classification, will feed into the PFS which is expected to be released in 2H 2025.

In total, the PFS drilling program comprised 160,000 ft (49,000 m), 134 drill holes, including geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical drilling over the entire Cactus Project in addition to the infill, Inferred to Indicated conversion drilling, at 250 ft (76 m) drill spacing (collectively, the PFS Drilling).

Drilling for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) infill Indicated to Measured conversion drilling program, is now underway, with two drill rigs at Parks/Salyer. The planned program is comprised of approximately 110 drill holes for approximately 80,000 ft (24,000 m) and is expected to be complete by early 2026.

The program is expected to further de-risk the Cactus Project by bringing a portion of the current Parks/Salyer mineral resource estimate, targeted at the earliest phases of the projected mine plan, to drill spacings of 125 ft (38 m), as required for Measured categorization. As part of the DFS program, two geotechnical and hydrogeological holes are planned, as well as an additional 10 property-wide condemnation drill holes.

Drilling Highlights – Parks/Salyer: Parks/Salyer infill drilling expected to demonstrate approximately 100% conversion rate of copper pounds in the pending MRE update for mineralization within the previously designed pit shell, from the Inferred to the Measured & Indicated category.

Confirmed continuity of low grade and near surface copper porphyry mineralization at 250 ft drill spacings, south of the higher-grade Parks/Salyer zone. The higher-grade Parks/Salyer zone expanded further west and south, with mineralization beginning to trend towards surface.

Cactus West: Step-out drilling extended mineralized zones by up to 1,000 ft (300 m) to the north, south, and southwest. Drilling extended mineralization below the Cactus West pit shell.

DFS Program now underway with 2 drill rigs: Planned infill drilling to upgrade the MRE to the Measured classification, in addition to condemnation, geotechnical and hydrological holes.

ECM-293: 1,048 ft (319 m) @ 0.80% CuT of continuous mineralization (Parks/Salyer): 333 ft (102 m) at 1.16% CuT, 0.96% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched); 715 ft (218 m) at 0.63% CuT, 0.015% Mo (primary).

ECE-305: 761 ft (232 m) at 0.98% CuT of continuous mineralization (Cactus East): 146 ft (44.5 m) at 1.55% CuT, 1.49% Cu TSol, 0.015% Mo (oxide); 481 ft (147 m) at 1.00% CuT, 0.95% Cu TSol, 0.024% Mo (enriched), including 48 ft (15 m) at 2.37% CuT, 2.33 % Cu TSol, 0.030% Mo (enriched).

ECW-355: 1,945 ft (593 m) @ 0.39% CuT of continuous mineralization (Cactus West): 50 ft (15 m) at 0.74% CuT, 0.71% Cu TSol, 0.010% Mo (enriched) and 1,553 ft (473 m) at 0.41% CuT, 0.010% Mo (primary). True widths are not known.

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “As we move through the technical study phase and increase the confidence levels of the MRE, we continue to demonstrate the Cactus Project as a high-quality copper porphyry deposit. Cactus continues to show itself as a lower risk copper asset in a tier one jurisdiction, with leachable oxides and enriched material from open pits. We are focused on defining the leachable material for inclusion into the anticipated mine plans, while the step out‑ drilling is beginning to indicate larger mineral resource potential from Cactus West to the north, south, southwest and below the pit within largely primary sulphide zones. We look forward to updating the market again soon, first with an MRE update and then mine plan and economics within the PFS within the second half of 2025.”

The 160,000 ft (49,000 m) of PFS Drilling was largely allocated to the Parks/Salyer deposit and brought drill hole spacings to 250-foot centres for the oxide and enriched mineralization, which will be included in the anticipated PFS mine plan. This close spaced drilling has resulted in definition of the higher-grade Parks/Salyer corridor as it trends to the southwest into the former MainSpring area.

The higher-grade zone shallows significantly as it trends to the southwest, coming to within approximately 600 ft (183 m) of the surface in holes ECM-367 and ECM-377, and 138 ft (42 m) in the southernmost area. The drilling has also improved definition in our geologic models, better defining structural and lithological controls in the Parks/Salyer area to aid geotechnical studies for mine planning, pit design and high-wall studies.

In addition to the PFS Drilling, a 72,000 ft (22,000 m) step-out drill program of 45 drill holes was also completed at Cactus West, with drill spacings of up to 1,000 ft (305 m). The program extended known mineralization by up to 1,000 ft (305 m) north and 2,500 ft (760 m) south and southwest. The step-out drilling showed that potential exists to grow the Cactus West deposit, comprised largely of leachable copper in the north, and strong primary sulphide zones in the south and southwest of the former Sacaton pit, and at depth between the currently defined Cactus West and Cactus East deposits.

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona.

Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset.

