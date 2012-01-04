Arizona Sonoran drills 1.77% copper over 82.4 metres at Cactus mine project, Arizona

Share this article

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. [ASCU-TSX; ASCUF-OTCQX] reported an additional seven drill holes from the Cactus East, 100%-owned Cactus mine project, Arizona, infill drilling program. The current drill program is designed at 125 feet (38 metres) centres to generate measured mineral resources. These results support the previously defined thick and high-grade intercepts outlined within the underground Cactus East resource. Cactus East is located, at depth, immediately to the northeast of the historic Sacaton pit.

Inclusive of both Cactus East and Cactus West, the drilling program (60,000 ft/18,290 m) from infill to measured is now halfway complete. A total of 16 HQ drill holes (31,817.7 ft/9,700 m) have been drilled into the core of the Cactus East orebody, with assays pending on 9 holes. Due to the success of exploration at Parks/Salyer, with similar grades and greater thicknesses than Cactus East, the two available drill rigs have been prioritized to drilling the 500 foot spaced Exploration Target program at Parks/Salyer. Drilling to complete the infill drilling program at Cactus will resume later in the year as well as an expansionary drill program (12,000 ft/3,660 m).

Highlights include thick and high-grade intercepts consistent with the previous wider spaced drilling intercepts and resource model interpretation have been intercepted.

ECE-072 returned 270.4 feet (82.4 metres) of 1.77% Total copper, 1.66% copper TSol (enriched), including 100.0 feet (30.5 metres) of 3.45% TCu and 3.36% Cu TSol.

ECE-069 returned 247.0 feet (75.3 metres) of 1.73% TCu and 1.63% Cu TSol (oxide), including 90 feet (27.4 metres) of 2.99% TCu and 2.80% Cu TSol, and 388 feet (118 metres) of 1.24% TCu and 1.13% Cu TSol (enriched), including including 127 feet (38.7 metres) of 1.91% TCu and 1.72% Cu TSol.

ECE-073 returned 344.0 feet (104.9 metres) of 1.07% TCu and 0.82% Cu TSol (enriched), including 101.7 feet (31.0 metres) of 1.95% TCu and 1.89% Cu TSol.

ECE-058 returned 120.0 feet (36.6 metres)of 2.01% TCu and 1.96% Cu TSol (oxide) and 210.0 feet (64 metres) of 1.05% TCu and 0.76% Cu TSol (enriched). ECE-063 returned 317.0 feet (96.6 metres) of 0.61% TCu and 0.46% Cu TSol (oxide).

George Ogilvie, President and CEO, commented, “These infill drill holes into the core of the deposit are showing consistently high porphyry copper grades with good thicknesses. Results illustrate the continuity required for an underground bulk mining scenario at Cactus East that will be contemplated in the impending PFS. Future work at Cactus East will be supported by the improved drill density to the measured category, including advanced technical studies.”

Drilling completed to date focused on further definition of the northeast trending high-grade core of Cactus East, demonstrating continuity of grade and thickness of oxide and enriched mineralized zones in the core area. Cactus East infill drilling results are consistent with previously drilled results and show thick, high-grade intercepts of both oxide and enriched mineralization. The mineralization shows similar grade and mineralization characteristics to Parks/Salyer, although it is contained within a more restricted horst fault block structure. These intercepts, and their spatial continuity, continue to support the previous resource model and will provide valuable infill data with tighter spacing, for more localized mine design work and overall mine planning.

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project the company is also exploring on its 100%-owned Park Salyer property that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset.





