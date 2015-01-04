Arizona Sonoran drills 1.78% copper over 194.8 metres at Parks/Salyer, Arizona

Share this article

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. [ASCU-TSX; ASCUF-OTCQX] has drilled an initial 13 infill holes from the high-grade core of the Parks/Salyer deposit in Arizona demonstrating continuity of grade and mineralized widths at 125-foot (38 metres) drill spacing.

A total of 29,036 feet (8,850.2 m) have now been drilled within the overall 105,000 feet (32,000 m) infill to measured drilling program over the Cactus project deposits. This program is being undertaken to upgrade parts of the current mineral resources to the measured category for a definitive feasibility study (DFS) in late 2024.

Drilling highlights: Drilling replicating high grade-thicknesses from prior drill programs, including 5 new intervals in the top 10 grade thickness intervals at Parks/Salyer.

In July and August, two drill rigs focused in the eastern section, interpreted to be the high grade core of the deposit.

ECP-145: 937 ft (285.8 m) at 1.41% CuT (total copper) of continuous mineralization: 639 ft (194.8 m) at 1.78% CuT, 1.37% Cu TSol, 0.016% Mo (enriched), including 78 ft (23.8 m) at 4.10% CuT, 2.96% Cu TSol, 0.013% Mo.

ECP-147: 1,023 ft (312 m) at 1.05% CuT of continuous mineralization: 935 ft (285.2 m) at 1.02% CuT, 0.63% Cu TSol, 0.014% Mo (enriched), including 202 ft (61.6 m) at 2.03% CuT, 1.28% Cu TSol, 0.016% Mo.

ECP-162: 1,132 ft (344.9 m) at 1.23% CuT of continuous mineralization: 597 ft (181.8 m)at 1.49% CuT, 1.44% Cu TSol, 0.019% Mo (enriched); and 170 ft (51.8 m) at 1.92% CuT, 1.88% Cu TSol, 0.023% Mo.

ECP-169: 880.2 ft (268.3 m) at 1.13% CuT of continuous mineralization: 519 ft (158.2 m) at 1.49% CuT, 1.09% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched), including 158 ft (48.2m) at 2.16% CuT, 2.10% Cu TSol, 0.004% Mo.

ECP-152: 1,011 ft (308.2 m) at 0.78% CuT of continuous mineralization: 674 ft (205.6 m) at 1.0% CuT, 0.94% Cu TSol, 0.020% Mo (enriched), including 125 ft (38.3 m) at 2.18% CuT, 2.13% Cu TSol, 0.017% Mo.

True widths are not known

George Ogilvie, President and CEO, commented, “The team continues to execute and deliver solid results as we advance our Cactus and Parks/Salyer projects. The proven continuity of the Parks/Salyer mineralization within the deposit continues to support our vision of a top tier asset within a tier 1 jurisdiction. Additionally, with the recent option of MainSpring, the Parks/Salyer southern extension, we see a tremendous opportunity to continue building the Parks/Salyer mineral resource beyond the current 2.9 billion pounds at 1.015% total copper inferred resource.”

A total of 26 infill-to-measured core holes (of a planned 47-hole program) have been drilled at 125 ft (38m) drill centers in the eastern half of the Parks/Salyer mineral resource area since April 1st, 2023. The company continues to focus on defining the high-grade core of the mineral resource, with encouraging and consistent intervals of mineralization as the geological team continues to work toward completing the drilling that will be needed for a measured resource for the Definitive Feasibility Study in 2024. Holes ECP-145 and ECP-162 demonstrate the overall continuity of width and grade predicted by the earlier 250 ft (76m) infill-to-indicated drill program, especially in the centre of the previously defined thicker areas of higher grade copper, where both thickness and average grades continue to be defined by the latest infill drilling. Completed drilling that is pending results will help to further define the characteristics and boundaries of these two high grade centres of mineralization.

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders.

The company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset.

