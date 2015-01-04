Arras Minerals drills 0.27% CuEq over 570.5 metres at Beskauga, Kazakhstan

Share this article

Arras Minerals Corp. [ARK-TSXV] reported assay results from holes Bg23025, Bg23026 and Bg23027 from the continuing drill program at the Beskauga copper-gold deposit and surrounding area, Kazakhstan.

Highlights Include a 1-km drill step-out from main deposit that shows continued mineralization. Holes Bg23025 & Bg23026 were drilled 1 km outside of the main mineral resource at Beskauga and returned 500+ metre zones of continuous mineralization.

Bg23026 returned 570.5 metres of mineralization grading 0.27% copper-equivalent (CuEq) – (0.23 g/t gold, 0.08% copper, 0.42 g/t silver) starting at 29.0 metres, including 127.0 metres grading 0.57% CuEq – (0.49 g/t Au, 0.17% Cu, 0.77 g/t Ag) starting at 155.0 metres depth down-hole.

Bg23025 returned 504.3 m of mineralization grading 0.19% CuEq – (0.16 g/t gold, 0.06% copper, 0.34 g/t silver) starting at 31.0 metres, including: 21.0 metres grading 0.77 % CuEq – (0.76 g/t Au, 0.17% Cu, 0.70 g/t Ag) starting at 104.0 metres depth down-hole, including 69.0 metres grading 0.45 % CuEq – (0.39 g/t Au, 0.12% Cu, 0.70 g/t Ag) starting at 420.0 metres depth down-hole.

Tim Barry, CEO, commented, “It is very pleasing to see long continuous zones of mineralization drilled well outside the existing resource at Beskauga. It is also particularly pleasing to see zones of high-grade mineralization grading up 1.16% CuEq over 11 metres and 0.77% CuEq over 21 metres within these longer intercepts. The key take away from these holes are as follows: The 1-km step-out suggests there is plenty of opportunity to grow the Beskauga Deposit; the mineralization is continuous and contains wide zones of high-grade mineralization; and mineralization remains open at depth and open to the south indicating further exploration opportunities and potential resource expansion.”

Bg23025 was strategically positioned aimed to test a cluster of historical KGK drill hole samples that tested the top of the bed rock buried by younger sediments and which contained gold values ranging from 0.32 to 1.18 g/t gold. Additionally, it targeted a magnetic anomaly associated with potassic-altered Quartz Monzonite.

The drill hole encountered quartz monzonite with sporadic K-feldspar vein alteration, along with intermittent argillic (illite) alteration primarily influenced by fault structures. Within the quartz monzonite, mineralization consists of quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins, occasionally enriched in molybdenite, particularly at greater depths, and sporadically featuring magnetite. The drilling reached a total depth of 535.3 metres.

Bg23026: The primary objective of this hole to assess a linear NE-SW trending magnetic low, as well as a zone of intense argillic alteration previously identified in KGK drilling.

The drilling operation was successfully completed at a depth of 570.5 metres.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The company has established the third-largest license package in the country prospective for copper and gold (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group).

