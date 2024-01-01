Artemis Gold starts ore processing at Blackwater mine, British Columbia

Share this article

Artemis Gold Inc. [TSXV: ARTG] reported that commissioning of the grinding circuit at its Blackwater mine has advanced, and the company began milling first ore this week. As announced in December 2024, the company continues to target first gold pour during January 2025.

Artemis Gold’s current focus is the construction of the Blackwater mine in central British Columbia, approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George and 450 km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in central British Columbia in over a decade. The first pour of gold and silver at Blackwater is targeted in January 2025.

