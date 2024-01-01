Arya Resources drills 0.34% Ni, 0.18% Cu, and 175 g/t Co over 136 metres at Dunlop, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Arya Resources Ltd. [TSXV-RBZ] provided an update on its Dunlop Nickel Copper project, near Nemeiben Lake, La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has received results all the drill holes from its drill program completed in December 2023.

Drill Hole AR 23-003 intercepted starting from 12 metres: 136 metres of 0.18% copper, 0.34% nickel, and 175 g/t cobalt, including 0.23% Cu, 0.39% Ni and 188 g/t Co over 88.15 metres.

Drill Hole AR23-005 Intersected starting from 5 metres: 67 metres of 0.20% Cu, 0.39% Ni and 176 g/t of Co.

All of the eight diamond drill holes sampling has been received.

The project is located 37km north of La Ronge via Provincial Highway 102 and then an 8km bush road heading west to Nemeiben Lake provides excellent access. A power line runs along Provincial Highway 102 and would provide easy access to hydro for the project site. The company has all the permits to conduct exploration drilling on the Dunlop Nickel-Copper project.

Previous drilling in 1960-1980 identified a historical mineralized zone totalling 18.11 million tonnes of Ni, and Cu mineralization of which 12.83 million tonnes were considered able to be mined as an open pit and the balance by underground mining. Grades ranged from 0.55% Ni to 1.46% Ni and 0.15% Cu to 0.39% Cu with assays of up to 0.35% Cr and 0.15% Co.

The drill program was designed to test favourable nickel-copper targets identified within the historic Dunlop Ni-Cu Zone by the company’s technical team. The program concentrated on drilling targets identified at the East Zone. The program was successful in intersecting the mineralized pyroxenite in all holes.

Visually, the mineralization appears to be of similar nature to the zone intersected in the historic drilling, 3-5% disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite with trace to 1% pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Locally, on a meter scale, sulphide content increases to 30%.

The company owns early-stage uranium claims in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan: 20,625 acres in the Key Lake Uranium Corridor less than 50 km from a mill. Several Uranium mining companies are drilling the Key Lake Uranium Corridor. Projected strike of the P-2 Thrust fault which hosts the McArthur River uranium mine in the Athabasca basin, extends onto the property.

Wedge Lake Gold mineralization is widespread with several zones/occurrences of gold having been identified and worked over the years on the Wedge Lake Property. There are five main zones of gold mineralization on the property: Twin and T20, T6, T-12 and Main. Gold mineralization is associated with either the iron formation, or quartz veins within shear zones in close proximity to the iron formations.

