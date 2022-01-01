Asante Gold starts Bibiani mine process plant, Ghana

Share this article

Asante Gold Corp. [ASE-CSE; ASGOF-OTC; 1AP-FSE] successfully refurbished, commissioned and started operations of the process plant and associated equipment at the 100%-owned Bibiani gold mine in Ghana, West Africa. Following an intensive period of refurbishment and upgrade of the process plant, principal equipment has been commissioned and confirmed operational. A 14-day period of intermittent operation is planned to test controls, calibrate operating systems and align critical equipment under full load. This is expected to lead to 24-hour-per-day operation by the end of June, 2022.

The Bibiani gold mine came out of care and maintenance in September, 2021, and an extensive refurbishment program has continued since that time. With the support of its key contractors, Asante remains on track to pour gold in the third quarter of 2022.

The mining program is on track, with material movement running at six million tonnes per month. Stockpiling of mineralized material on the run-of-mine (ROM) pad has been continuing since mining commenced in February, 2022. As of late May, there are more than 200,000 tonnes of mineralized material on the ROM pad.

Comprehensive refurbishment has been completed on the primary crusher, all conveyors, SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) and ball mills, ancillary equipment, all mechanical drives, lubrication systems, electric motors, pumps, piping, electric systems, instrumentation systems, valves, steelwork, rubber installations, and civil works.

Dave Anthony, president and CEO, stated: “We are pleased that our refurbishment efforts at the Bibiani gold mine have been delivered ahead of schedule. The excellent and timely work completed safely by Ghanaian contractors is just another example of how the Ghanaian mining industry is fully resourced to support development and maintenance of modern, large-scale mining operations. With the process plant operational, Asante is now ready to advance with start of operations.”

Bibiani has previous production of +4Moz, is fully permitted with available mining and processing infrastructure on site consisting of a 3-million-tonne per annum mill and processing plant.

The current Mineral Resource Estimate for Bibiani, effective as of November 7, 2021, as set out in the Technical Report is Measured and Indicated Resources for the Bibiani main pit and the Satellite pits at 20.8 million tonnes at 2.71 g/t gold for 1.81 Moz of gold; and Inferred 8.41 million tonnes at 2.78 g/t golld for 0.753 Moz of gold.





