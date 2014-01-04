Aston Bay optionee drills 1.1% copper over 67.1 metres at Storm project, Nunavut

Share this article

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. [BAY-TSXV; ATBHF-OTCQB] reported additional assay results confirm thick intervals of copper mineralization from its continuing delineation drilling program at the Storm copper project on Somerset Island, Nunavut, northern Canada. This is the second drilling program for American West Metals Ltd. [AWMLF-OTCQB], which is the project operator, since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March, 2021.

Assay results have been received for an additional five drill holes from the current program at the 4100N Zone, and all have intersected thick intervals of near-surface copper sulfides with grades up to 7% copper. The assays continue to match or exceed visual estimations as previously reported.

The near-surface setting, thick intersections, and high grades of the copper mineralization support the potential for a low-cost open pit mining operation. The company continues to assess this outstanding opportunity with resource modeling, beneficiation test work and environmental studies in progress.

“Once again, the impressive results continue to come in from the ongoing exploration conducted by our partner American West Metals at Storm,” stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

Ullrich added, “We believe these high-grade copper intercepts will support the development of a significant resource. We look forward to further results from our spring program and anticipate an exciting second program coming up this summer at Storm.”

Assay results from drill holes SR23-02, SR23-03, SR23-04, SR23-05 and SR23-06 have been received and confirm thick intervals of near-surface copper sulfides within the 4100N Zone.

Drilling results received to date demonstrate consistent copper grades and excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization. Additionally, drilling results show significant thicknesses of coherent copper mineralization (<1% Cu) are present outside of the stronger zones of mineralization.

Drill hole SR23-02 returned 29 metres of 1.1% copper and 3.4 g/t silver, including 9.2 metres of 2.2% copper and 4.8 g/t silver, including 1.5 metres of 5.1% copper and 13 g/t silver.

SR23-03 and SR23-04 were drilled on section 465050E, which lies to the east of drill holes SR23-01 and SR23-02. The holes were drilled to a downhole depth of 151m and 152.4m respectively and were designed to test the continuity of the mineralization within an area of no previous drilling.

Both drill holes intersected multiple zones of vein and fracture-style copper sulfide mineralization hosted within fractured dolomite. Drill hole SR23-03 displays distinct zoning of the copper sulfide minerals, with a dense chalcocite core, grading outwards vertically to bornite, and then to chalcopyrite on the margins of the mineralized horizon.

SR23-03 returned 67.1 metres of 1.1% copper and 2.5 g/t silver, including 4.6 metres of 2.6% copper and 3.7 g/t silver and 9.1 metres of 2.5% copper and 4.8 g/t silver, including 1.5 metres of 7.1% copper and 13 g/t silver and 4.6 metres of 2% copper and 7.7 g/t silver.

SR23-04 returned 6.1 metres of 1.1% copper and 1.5 g/t silver and 19.8 metres of 1.1% copper and 2.2 g/t silver, including 3.1 metres of 4% copper and 5.5 g/t silver.

SR23-05 returned 25.9 metres of 0.9% copper and 2.4 g/t silver, including 21.3 metres of 1% copper and 4 g/t silver, including 3.1 metres of 2.5% copper and 4 g/t silver.

SR23-06 returned 45.7 metres of 0.5% and 2.4 g/t silver, including 7.6 metres of 1.1% copper and 2.6 g/t silver, including 3.1 metres of 2% copper and 3.5 g/t silver and 6.1 metres of 1.2% copper and 5.3 g/t silver, including 3.1 metres of 2.2% copper and 8 g/t silver.

Drilling at the 4100N Zone will continue in the summer program, with a focus on expansion of the mineralized footprint. This will be followed by resource definition drilling at the 2200N and 2750N Zone, where drilling in 2022 intersected high-grade copper sulfides close to surface including 41 metres (core length) of 4.18% copper from 38 metres (ST22-05) down hole.

Processing and interpretation of the MLEM and gravity survey data is almost complete. Diamond drilling will be used to test new high-priority exploration targets identified from these surveys.

Ore sorting and beneficiation test work for a potential direct shipping product operation is continuing with results to follow shortly. An environmental baseline survey will begin in the Storm area during Q3 2023.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area.

Aston Bay is the 100% owner of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit and has been optioned to American West Metals.

Share this article