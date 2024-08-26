Atacama Copper changes name to Fuerte Metals Corp.

Share this article

Atacama Copper Corp. has changed its name to Fuerte Metals Corp. [FMT-TSXV]. As a result, the shares of Atacama Copper will be delisted as of August 26, 2024.

Fuerte Metals is a Vancouver-based resource company with a focus on acquiring, exploring and developing base and precious metals properties in the Americas. The company is advancing the exploration and development of its Cristina and Yecora projects in Mexico and its Placeton/Caballo Muerto copper project in Chile.

In a press release on July 8, 2024, the company reported results from five holes from a 10,000-metre drill program on the wholly-owned Cristina precious metals project in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. At that time, the company said it had reported 15 holes covering 4,467.5 meters of drilling as part of a 40 to 50-hole program.

The Cristina project consists of multiple outcropping quartz veins that are frequently greater than 10 metres in width and extend for at least a five-kilometre strike length. Four parallel mineralized vein zones have been mapped and sampled to date, with most of the existing mineral resource estimate at Cristina contained within only one of the vein zones, the Guadalupe vein.

Drilling highlights included 27.8 g/t AuEq over 1.2 metres, estimated true width (22.3 g/t gold, 184.0 g/t silver, 0.87% zinc, 0.82% lead and 1.42% copper in hole ACD24-235. The company said this 1.2-metre- wide intercept occurs within a broader zone of mineralization measuring 2.43 g/t AuEq over 20.5 metres true width (1.56 g/t gold, 24.5 g/t silver, 0.31% zinc, 0.27% lead and 0.17% copper).

“We’ve seen some of the highest gold grades encountered at the project in hole ACD24-235 at shallow depths, and mineralization remains open at depth across this most recently targeted western high-grade horizon,’’ said Fuerte CEO Tim Warman.

The company has said the goal of targeting the higher-grade zones within the main Guadalupe Vein, as well as other high-grade veins in the area, is to both increase the size and the grade of the resource and demonstrate the underground resource potential at Cristina, which is estimated to host a primarily open-pit mineral resource.

It consists of an indicated resource of 17.5 million tonnes at 0.51 g/t gold, 33.8 g/t silver, 0.47% zinc, 0.19% lead, and 0.04% copper (1.33 g/t AuEq grade for a contained 752,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

On top of that is an inferred resource of 19.0 million tonnes at 0.51 g/t gold, 27.5 g/t silver, 0.50% zinc, 0.19% lead, and 0.05% copper (1.27 g/t Eq grade), for a contained 777,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Drilling is also planned for the Yecora copper project in Sonora, Mexico. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-TSX, TECK.A-TSX, TECK-NYSE) and Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE].

