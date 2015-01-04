Atco Mining identifies salt structure at Flat Bay, Newfoundland

9 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Atco Mining Inc.’s [ATCM-TSXV; ATMGF-OTC; QP9-FSE] contracted consultant partners, Respec Consulting, has completed an analysis of the previously announced 2-D seismic interpretation on the Flat Bay salt project, located in southwestern Newfoundland.

Respec located at least one salt structure prospective for halite exploration, the mineral form of sodium chloride or road salt, and potentially suitable for hydrogen salt dome cavern development.

The gravity and 2-D seismic data show the potential presence of a salt structure within the project boundary; the maximum thickness of the salt structure is identified to be approximately 1,700 metres within the Flat Bay project site. Based on the depth and thickness of the salt strata identified from the gravity and 2-D seismic surveys, hydrogen storage salt caverns exceeding a storage volume of two million square metres could potentially be developed within the property.

Respec is currently working on building a 3-D geological model of the salt structure from the gravity and 2-D seismic data. The 3-D model will be used for the following: placement of future core well locations; defining the dimensions of the salt structure; estimating the potential number of salt caverns that could be developed within the property; and Estimating the potential amount of hydrogen that could be stored in salt caverns in the project area.

Jai Duhan, subsurface energy storage consultant at Respec, comments: “The gravity and 2-D seismic data show the potential presence of a thick salt structure suitable for hydrogen storage cavern development at Atco’s Flat Bay project site. Respec is currently working on developing the 3-D geological model of the salt structure and is looking forward to assisting Atco in defining the appropriate next steps in its exploration program.”

Atco also announces that it has engaged Christian Klingebiel to provide marketing services for an effective period of six weeks starting on September 4, 2023. In consideration for his services, Atco has paid a total upfront fee of 100,000 euros.


Share this article

More Stories

Discovery Silver hits key milestone at Mexico project

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Emerging Asian nations accelerating expansion in global REE market

4 hours ago Resource World

NexGen announces US$110 million uranium financing

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Freegold Ventures drills 2.3 g/t gold over 72.3 metres at Golden Summit, Alaska

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Troy Minerals announces airborne geophysics underway at Lake Owen, Wyoming

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Lancaster Resources acquiring Trans-Taiga lithium project, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Discovery Silver hits key milestone at Mexico project

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Emerging Asian nations accelerating expansion in global REE market

4 hours ago Resource World

NexGen announces US$110 million uranium financing

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Freegold Ventures drills 2.3 g/t gold over 72.3 metres at Golden Summit, Alaska

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Atco Mining identifies salt structure at Flat Bay, Newfoundland

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.