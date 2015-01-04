Atco Mining identifies salt structure at Flat Bay, Newfoundland

Share this article

Atco Mining Inc.’s [ATCM-TSXV; ATMGF-OTC; QP9-FSE] contracted consultant partners, Respec Consulting, has completed an analysis of the previously announced 2-D seismic interpretation on the Flat Bay salt project, located in southwestern Newfoundland.

Respec located at least one salt structure prospective for halite exploration, the mineral form of sodium chloride or road salt, and potentially suitable for hydrogen salt dome cavern development.

The gravity and 2-D seismic data show the potential presence of a salt structure within the project boundary; the maximum thickness of the salt structure is identified to be approximately 1,700 metres within the Flat Bay project site. Based on the depth and thickness of the salt strata identified from the gravity and 2-D seismic surveys, hydrogen storage salt caverns exceeding a storage volume of two million square metres could potentially be developed within the property.

Respec is currently working on building a 3-D geological model of the salt structure from the gravity and 2-D seismic data. The 3-D model will be used for the following: placement of future core well locations; defining the dimensions of the salt structure; estimating the potential number of salt caverns that could be developed within the property; and Estimating the potential amount of hydrogen that could be stored in salt caverns in the project area.

Jai Duhan, subsurface energy storage consultant at Respec, comments: “The gravity and 2-D seismic data show the potential presence of a thick salt structure suitable for hydrogen storage cavern development at Atco’s Flat Bay project site. Respec is currently working on developing the 3-D geological model of the salt structure and is looking forward to assisting Atco in defining the appropriate next steps in its exploration program.”

Atco also announces that it has engaged Christian Klingebiel to provide marketing services for an effective period of six weeks starting on September 4, 2023. In consideration for his services, Atco has paid a total upfront fee of 100,000 euros.

Share this article