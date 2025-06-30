Atico unveils management change, Q2 operating results

Share this article

Atico Mining Corp. [ATY-TSXV, ATCMF-OTCQX] has announced its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from its El Roble mine in Colombia. The company also announced a change in management.

Atico recently announced the closing of a fully subscribed $3.2 million LIFE offering of 29 million units priced at 11 cents per unit. Under the LIFE offering, and a rights offering, that closed on July 22, 2025, the company raised aggregate proceeds of $6.48 million.

The company said Jorge Ganoza, director and officer, will transition from his full-time position as Vice-President of Operations and Projects, effective August 1, 2025. Jorge will remain a director and advisor to the company.

At the El Roble mine, production for the quarter totaled 2.16 million pounds of copper and 2,385 ounces of gold in concentrates. Copper production contained in concentrates was down 42% from the second quarter of 2024. Gold production in concentrates during the quarter was down 17% from the second quarter of 2024.

Average processed tonnes per day of 830, marked a decrease of 3.0% from year ago levels.

Atico is focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. It generates significant cash flow via the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing the high-grade La Plata VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) project in Ecuador.

Atico shares were unchanged Wednesday at 15.5 cents and trade in a 52-week range of 18.5 cents and $0.028.

El Roble is the only copper mine in production in Colombia. Operations began in 1990.

“The El Roble mine performed as expected for this period, showing improvements compared to the first quarter especially in terms of gold grades and output,’’ said Atico CEO Fernando Ganoza. “Concurrently, production results, concentrate sales and strong metal prices should lead to improved financial performance and position during this period,’’ he said. “In the latter half of the year, we expect gradual improvements in production results as we gain increased access to newly discovered high-grade ore zones.”

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

El Roble’s reserves estimate, with an effective date of March 12, 2024, includes proven and probable mineral reserves of 828,000 tonnes, averaging 2.49% copper, 2.20 g/t gold and a life of mine until the first quarter of 2027.

The La Plata property consists of two mining concessions, La Florida and Loma del Tigre, which cover 2,300 hectares and is located 85 kilometres southwest of the capital city of Quito.

An independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) dated March 30, 2019, pegs the La Plata inferred resources at 1.9 million tons at an average grade of 4.1 g/t gold, 49.4 g/t silver, 3.3% copper, 4.5% zinc, and 0.6% lead.

Share this article