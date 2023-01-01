Aton Resources drills 14.63 g/t gold over 12 metres at Abu Marawat, Egypt

Share this article

Aton Resources Inc. [TSXV-AAN] reported the first results from the recent reverse circulation percussion (RC) drilling at the Semna prospect, located within its 100%-owned Abu Marawat concession in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights: 21 holes were drilled at the Semna prospect, for a total of 3,662 metres, during the recently completed RC drilling program.

Preliminary results of 4m composite sampling are now available for the first 17 holes, SMP-001 to SMP-016, with 9 of the holes of targeting the Main Vein zone.

Eight out of the nine holes targeting the Main Vein zone intersected moderate to high grade gold mineralization.

Significant mineralized intersections from the Semna Main Vein zone included 14.63 g/t gold over a 12-metre interval (hole SMP-016); 29.8 g/t gold over a 4-metre interval (hole SMP-003); 7.03 g/t gold over a 4-metre interval (hole SMP-007) and 6.27 g/t gold over a 4-metre interval (hole SMP-006);

Drilling and underground mapping indicates that the mineralization along the Main Vein zone appears to be generally quite consistent, and is open both along strike and continues at depth beneath the underground workings of the early twentieth century British mine at Semna.

“I am pleased to be able to provide the first set of preliminary drill results from the Semna prospect, which was our primary target from the recent RC drilling program,” said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. “We have long regarded Semna as one of the most promising exploration targets on the Abu Marawat Concession, and we are delighted with this first set of preliminary composite sample results from the first phase of RC drilling at Semna. The drilling has indicated that the high grade orogenic style gold mineralization at Semna continues at depth beneath the old mine stopes, and is also open along strike. These results further indicate the potential of the Abu Marawat Concession to host multiple deposits with a variety of mineralization styles, and Aton continues to look forward to developing the Concession over the long term.”

The Semna prospect is located approximately 27km east-northeast of the Hamama West deposit and 13km north-northeast of the Rodruin deposit, and is accessed via desert tracks from either Hamama, Rodruin or the Abu Marawat deposit to the north. The Semna area has a long history of gold mining, during both ancient and modern times.

Twenty-one RC drill holes, SMP-001 to SMP-020, were completed at the Semna prospect, for a total of 3,662 metres during the recently completed RC drill program.

This first pass phase of drilling and underground mapping has confirmed the historical interpretations of the MVZ mineralization at Semna as being associated with a shear hosted quartz vein that pinches and swells and carries locally very high to bonanza grades (eg. 29.8 g/t Au over a 4m interval in hole SMP-003).

